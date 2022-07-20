CSI: Vegas season 2 — release date and everything we know

When CSI: Vegas returns for its second season it will look a little different without two of its biggest stars. The first season set up the spinoff of the original series, but moving forward it will be a whole new era for the show.

Set amid the glitz and glitter of Las Vegas, CSI: Vegas follows the elite forensics team as they work to solve the mysteries behind some of the city's biggest crimes.

Here's what we know about CSI: Vegas season 2.

CSI: Vegas returns September 29 for its sophomore season. It will air at 10 pm ET/PT.

The show was renewed in December 2021 after a successful 10-episode first season.

There is currently no premiere date listed for the UK. The first season was just made available in July on UKTV’s Alibi channel, so it’s likely that the season 2 premiere will follow later this year.

Who is in the CSI: Vegas season 2 cast?

Though the first season revolved around William Petersen and Jorja Fox's characters Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectfully, neither actor is returning for season 2. Petersen will continue to be one of the show’s executive producers.

Variety confirmed that Fox officially bowed out of the second season in January 2022.

Fox posted a heartfelt message on social media to CSI fans about her decision:

"Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle Up' for CSI: Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

She ended her statement with the following message: "Thanks for watching, everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI: Vegas has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!"

Returning cast members include the following:

Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby

Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan

Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom

Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez

What is CSI: Vegas season 2 about?

Here’s the CBS show description for CSI: Vegas:

"A new threat has enshrouded the neon streets of Sin City, and it’s going to take some familiar faces to stare it down. William Petersen and Jorja Fox return to the roles they made famous — and to the crime drama that made CBS history — in CSI: Vegas. Together can they prevent the perpetrator from bringing down the whole CSI crime lab? Old friends meet new enemies — and the latest forensic techniques — in CSI: Vegas."

Now that we know Petersen and Fox won’t be returning as Grissom and Sidle, it sounds like the second season will need to move the show in a new direction for a new era without its two biggest characters.

Is there a trailer for CSI: Vegas season 2?

There’s no trailer for CSI: Vegas yet. As soon as one becomes available we’ll add it here.

How to watch CSI: Vegas season 2

CSI: Vegas airs on CBS, which is part of most cable plans. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch the show live and on demand through Paramount Plus . You can watch Paramount Plus on streaming platforms like FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu.