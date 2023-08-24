How to watch Bottoms

At the tail end of summer, movie fans are getting one more potential treat with Bottoms, an LGBTQ+ comedy that has been described by its creators as "Gay High School Fight Club." The advanced buzz on the movie has us ranking it as one of the last hidden gems of the summer season, but just how and where can you watch Bottoms?

Bottoms comes from the team behind the 2020 indie darling Shiva Baby, Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, with some already calling it "an instant high school comedy classic."

The movie is now playing in select locations. Read on to see if, where and when Bottoms is playing near you.

Where can I watch Bottoms?

Bottoms is getting a limited release in US movie theaters on Friday, August 25 (really Thursday, August 24, with showtimes starting in the mid-afternoon). That initial limited scope only includes movie theaters in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco. Audiences in those cities can check their local movie theater websites to see if they are showing Bottoms, or find out everywhere the movie is playing through either Fandango or the official Bottoms website .

Bottoms will expand to other US cities and markets on Thursday, August 31. At this time, there is no information if Bottoms is going to be released outside of the US.

You can purchase your tickets for Bottoms through any of the above sites, but another option, and one that has the potential to save you on frequent trips to the movies, is signing up for a movie theater subscription or membership program. These offerings, available with many US and UK movie theater chains, allow movie fans to get discounted, free and/or an allotment of movie tickets each month, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Bottoms streaming?

Bottoms is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters before it makes its way to streaming or any other at-home digital viewing.

There is no information yet on where or when Bottoms will make the move to digital after playing in theaters, but we'll update this page as that information becomes available.

What else you need to know about Bottoms

Here is the official synopsis for Bottoms:

"In this refreshingly unique comedy, two girls, PJ and Josie, start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. And their bizarre plan works! The fight club gains traction, and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed."

Emma Seligman directs from the script she co-wrote with Rachel Sennott, who also stars in the movie alongside The Bear's Ayo Edebiri. The rest of the cast includes Dagmara Domińczyk, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Marshawn Lynch, Miles Fowler, Nicholas Galitzine, Punkie Johnson and Ruby Cruz.

Bottoms has received stellar reviews, with the movie being "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 98% positive as of publication.

Check out the Bottoms trailer directly below to get a preview of what Bottoms is all about.