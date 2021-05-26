Paramount Plus to premiere Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Infinite’ on June 10

Paramount Plus is getting in on the summer blockbuster season as it will exclusively premiere Infinite, a new action film from director Antoine Fuqua and starring Mark Wahlberg, on June 10.

Infinite is billed as a sci-fi action film that follows Evan McCauley (Wahlberg), is on the verge of a mental breakdown as memories of places and things he’s never done haunt him when a secret group called “Infinites” find him and explain that the things that he is seeing may have really happened to him in past lives. When an exiled Infinite sets out to destroy the world to end the cycle of reincarnation, Evan must bring together all his past lives to help save the world. Based on the book The Reincarnation Papers by Eric Maikranz.

Wahlberg is joined in the cast by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Dylan O’Brien, Toby Jones and more.

Infinite is a reunion for Fuqua and Wahlberg, who previously worked together on the 2007 film Shooter.

While featuring a library of classic Paramount movies, Infinite is only the second Paramount Plus Original film that has launched on the service; The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was the first, debuting with on Paramount Plus’ launch date. The plan is to have more Paramount Plus Originals on the service as of 2022, however.

Paramount+ plans to release an average of a new movie a week on Paramount Plus, but that won't get going until 2022.

For the rest of 2021, however, Paramount plans to follow a 45-day exclusive theatrical window before new movies will start to appear on the streaming service. This includes A Quiet Place Part II, which is opening in theaters on May 28.

Infinite will premiere on Paramount Plus on June 10.

Paramount Plus is still the new kid on the block in the streaming market, having just launched in March after rebranding from CBS All Access. Viewers can watch it on every major streaming platform, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

In addition to movies, Paramount Plus features classic ViacomCBS TV shows, including the Star Trek series and the increasingly popular Yellowstone, as well as an expected slate of Paramount Plus original series. Current CBS shows Seal Team and Evil are also moving to Paramount Plus for their new seasons.

The Paramount Plus price is $5.99/month ($59.99 for the whole year) for the ad-supported version, while the premium, ad-free version runs for $9.99/month ($99.99 for the year). The $5.99/month option is set to be replaced with a $4.99 option in June, but it will drop live streams of local CBS affiliates.