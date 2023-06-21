Quantum Leap season 2: Everything we know about the time-travel series

Before Quantum Leap season 1 wrapped up, NBC put in an order for more and that means Quantum Leap season 2 will be jumping onto your TV screens at some point this fall.

The new version of the series is set 30 years after the original series ended. This time it's Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) who makes a jump into the past, leaving his team to figure out how to fix whatever gets changed in the process.

The new version of the series was met with critical acclaim and a very favorable response from viewers, so it's no surprise that NBC is bringing the show back for more.

Here's what we know about Quantum Leap season 2.

There's no release date for Quantum Leap season 2. NBC has released a 2023 fall tv lineup but hasn't released a premiere schedule yet, due in part to the work stoppage from the writers' strike. As soon as we have a premiere date available we'll add it in right here.

For now, you can catch up on the first season of the show on Peacock.

Quantum Leap season 2 cast

The season 1 cast is expected to return in Quantum Leap season 2. No new casting announcements have been made as of publication.

You can see the full season 1 cast below:

Quantum Leap season 2 plot

We don't have a plot for Quantum Leap's second season, but here's the general synopsis of the series from NBC:

"It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

"At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert 'Magic' Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit 'Ziggy,' and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

"As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben’s leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever."

Quantum Leap season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for Quantum Leap season 2, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Quantum Leap season 2

Quantum Leap airs on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

You can catch up on the first season of the show on Peacock.