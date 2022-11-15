Krapopolis: release date, cast and everything we know about the animated series

Krapopolis is an all new animated comedy from Fox, joining the networks lineup of animated hits that currently includes The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers and The Great North.

Packed with hilarious actors and from the mind of one of the most popular television writers of the last 20 years, the delightfully named sitcom brings the world of mythical Ancient Greece to life.

But when is Krapopolis actually going to hit our screens? Who is involved? Here is everything you need to know about Krapopolis.

The first full season of Krapopolis makes its debut on Fox in May 2023, as part of a new Monday night animation schedule. Fox has high hopes for the animated series, because a second season has been renewed even before the show has premiered.

Viewers are reportedly getting a sneak peek at Krapopolis before its 2023 launch, with the first episode expected to air on Fox on Sunday, November 27.

Krapopolis trailer

While we don’t yet have a full trailer for Krapopolis, Fox has at released an extended clip. This sees Tyrannis (Richard Ayoade) running a city meeting to deal with the arrival of a Medusa figure. We get a nice introduction to some of the main characters, the city’s inhabitants and the humor of the show.

Krapopolis plot

As noted above, Krapopolis is set in a city in mythical ancient Greece. The burgeoning metropolis is run by Tyrannis, a human king. He's aided in his attempt to run the world's first ever city by a group of gods, monsters and humans. Unfortunately, all of these groups don't quite get along so well and they might just kill each other before they're actually able to build a civilization.

While at New York Comic Con 2022, Harmon explained that Krapopolis won't just be a "retelling of events" from Greek mythology. Instead it'll look at the "vastness" of the world, while "revisiting" certain figures, each of whom will then interact with the main characters.

Krapopolis cast

Krapopolis really has assembled an all-star vocal cast, the lead of which is Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), who plays the kind and benevolent king Tyrannis.

His mother, Deliria, is a goddess with a drinking problem, who looks down on the rest of the city, and is voiced by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso). She is described as the "goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices."

Shlub is played by Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows). The father of Tyrannis, he is described as "oversexed and underemployed." He’s also a mantitaur. For those of you that don't know what that is, he's half centaur — which is a horse and human hybrid — and half manticore — a lion, human, and scorpion. He also "claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything."

Pam Murphy (Mapleworth) plays Stupendous, Tyrannis' half-sister, a pretty dumb but powerful warrior and a cyclops. Her father is Shlub, while her mother is a mermaid.

Then Tyrannis' half-brother Hippocampus, a combination of a fish and a human as well as a scientist, is voiced by Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel).

We also know that Dove Cameron (Schmigadoon!), Tara Strong (The New Batman Adventures), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) have recurring roles.

More than that, the show will features a cavalcade of guest stars, which include Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Michael Urie, Jane Lynch, Amber Stevens West, Yvette Nicole Brown, Dave Franco and Ben Stiller, who voices Prometheus.

Dan Harmon’s role on Krapopolis

One of the most tantalizing aspects of Krapopolis is the involvement of Dan Harmon, who is its creator and executive producer. Harmon has had a long and storied career as a writer for animated shows, as he was the co-creator, writer and executive producer of Rick & Morty and Harmonquest.

He's also been prolific away from animation, too, co-creating and writing The Sarah Silverman Program and Community, while he wrote the feature film Monster House, rewrote Kung Fu Panda and was a consultant on Doctor Strange.

Harmon is such a figure of fascination in the writing community that the documentary Harmontown, about Harmon and his podcast of the same name, premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March 2014.

Jordan Young, who is a producer and writer on BoJack Horseman, Drawn Together and Raising Hope, is the showrunner on Krapopolis.

Krapopolis blockchain

Krapopolis is the first ever animated comedy to be curated on Blockchain. A series of NFTs called Krap Chickens have already been dropped ahead of the show's first episode, while in the future there will be access to special content and private screening rooms, invitations to meet-and-greets with the cast and producers, as well as other merchandise.

How to watch Krapopolis

Krapopolis is a Fox show. The network is available on all traditional cable subscriptions as well as live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You’ll also be able to watch Krapopolis through the Fox website.