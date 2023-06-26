Shark Tank season 15: hosts and everything we know about the reality show

Shark Tank has become a true touchstone, as the reality series has become ingrained in pop culture, with references in TV shows, movies and more. And things aren't looking to slow down as Shark Tank season 15 is on the way.

In fact, Shark Tank may gain even more notoriety with this new season as it is going to be one the ABC's most popular shows airing new episodes. Because of the ongoing writers' strike delaying shows like The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy and 9-1-1 (new to ABC) from their usual fall premieres, Shark Tank and other reality shows (Dancing with the Stars, The Golden Bachelor) and game shows (Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Press Your Luck) are picking up the slack.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about Shark Tank season 15.

Though we know Shark Tank season 15 is part of ABC's fall 2023 schedule, we don't have an official release date for the latest season just yet. It is likely to come sometime in September.

Once we have the official season 15 release date, we'll add it here.

Shark Tank premise

Most people probably know the idea by now, but just in case, Shark Tank is a reality show that gives aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to get the critical investment they need to help grow their businesses.

The entrepreneurs give a pitch on their business to five "Sharks," highly successful business people, and ask for an investment for a potential stake in their company. The Sharks can then either pass on the business or make an offer, and if multiple people make an offer, it can become a bit of a bidding war.

Shark Tank season 15 hosts

There are five hosts/investors on every episode of Shark Tank, with many rotating in and out every once in a while. That said, there are six who have become the main fixtures on the show: Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary.

Other investors that have participated in the show include Richard Brunson, Bethenny Frankel, Emma Grede, Kevin Hart, Peter Jones, Ashton Kutcher, Daniel Lubetzky, Gwyneth Paltrow, Alex Rodrigeuz and Nirav Tolia. However, at this time it is not clear who, if any, of these individuals are going to return as hosts for season 15.

Shark Tank season 15 trailer

There is no trailer for Shark Tank season 15 at this time. When any promo material becomes available we'll share it here.

How to watch Shark Tank

Shark Tank airs on ABC, so it is available to households with a traditional pay-TV cable subscription or if you use an antenna to pick up your local stations. Viewers who have made the switch to live TV streaming services can also get ABC if the service carries it, like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . You can stream Shark Tank on Hulu, though it does not have season 13; you can find season 13 (and all seasons) on ABC.com.

Shark Tank is not currently available to watch in the UK, but the UK does have its own version of the show, Dragon's Den (Dragon's Den preempted Shark Tank).

Famous Shark Tank companies

Here are some of the most notable companies that made deals on Shark Tank over its 14 seasons: