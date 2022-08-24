Celebrity Jeopardy!: release date, host, contestants and everything we know about the game show

Jeopardy! isn’t just for weeknights anymore, as ABC is premiering a spinoff of the popular game show, Celebrity Jeopardy!, a brand new entry to the fall 2022 US TV schedule.

Celebrity Jeopardy! may sound familiar to many. The first thing people may think of is the Saturday Night Live sketch that saw Will Ferrell play a beleaguered Alex Trebek against incredibly dumb parody versions of famous celebrities, most notably Sean Connery (Darrell Hammond). However, there have been many actual Celebrity Jeopardy! tournaments over the years, but those were usually at most once a year. This new version of Celebrity Jeopardy! is a weekly primetime event.

Here is everything that we know about Celebrity Jeopardy!

Celebrity Jeopardy! premieres Sunday, September 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. Unlike its weekday counterpart, Celebrity Jeopardy! runs for an hour.

Celebrity Jeopardy! kicks off ABC’s Sunday night primetime lineup, which also includes the new Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9 pm ET/PT and The Rookie season 5 at 10 pm ET/PT.

It’ll be fun to see how Celebrity Jeopardy! compares in its first batch of ratings to Sunday Night Football. Of course viewers could always double dip if they don’t mind missing the first quarter or so of the weekly NFL game.

Who is the Celebrity Jeopardy! host?

Mayim Bialik has been tapped to host Celebrity Jeopardy!

Bialik serves as one of the permanent Jeopardy! hosts alongside Ken Jennings, but she also handles many of the primetime hosting duties for Jeopardy!, including the Jeopardy! National College Championship in spring 2022.

In addition to hosting Jeopardy!, Bialik is best known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and on her currently running TV sitcom, Call Me Kat.

Who are the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants?

The first batch of contestants for Celebrity Jeopardy! have been revealed, with host Mayim Bialik sharing their names in a social media post:

Your favorite quiz show has achieved celebrity status! ⭐️ Get ready to see some familiar faces in the very first season of #CelebrityJeopardy! coming September 25 to ABC, and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/yIq9ULvjeJAugust 23, 2022 See more

In case you didn’t catch all of those names, here are the announced Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants:

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

BJ Novak (The Office)

Michael Cera (Arrested Development)

Candace Parker (WNBA star)

Iliza Shlesinger (comedian)

Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond)

Aisha Tyler (Whose Line Is It Anyway?)

Patton Oswalt (The Sandman)

We’ll update this list as more celebrity contestants are announced in the future.

What is the Celebrity Jeopardy! format?

It’s Jeopardy! but with famous people. The game format is not going to change, as three contestants still compete against each other by answering trivia questions in the form of a question hoping to rack up the most money. However, rather than for themselves, the contestants are competing for a charity of their choice.

One thing that may be different is that with the hour-long broadcast, two games may be played instead of the usual one in the half-hour weekday version of Jeopardy!

How to watch Celebrity Jeopardy!

Celebrity Jeopardy! airs on ABC, meaning that just about anyone with a traditional cable subscription of a TV antenna can watch it live on their TV. Those who have made the switch to a live TV streaming service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV or YouTube TV, can also watch Celebrity Jeopardy! live.

To watch on-demand, the latest episodes are slated to be available to stream on Hulu or, if you’re a subscriber to another service with access to ABC, you can watch on ABC.com.