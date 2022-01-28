‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’: schedule, host and everything we know about the ‘Jeopardy!’ tournament

The Jeopardy! National College Championship slated to begin on Feb. 8 on ABC will be an academic test of pride for colleges versus the usual athletic ones, as the popular game show will host 36 students from 36 colleges for this special two-week primetime tournament.

Jeopardy! has hosted college tournaments throughout its history, but this year’s National College Championship is expected to be an all-new iteration highlighting these students and their schools. In addition to airing in primetime (away from the daily Jeopardy! time slot), each episode will be an hour long and take place over the course of nine days.

Following the historic run of Amy Schneider, the Jeopardy! National College Championship will give fans of the game a new reason to tune in. Here is everything we know about the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament.

‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ schedule

ABC will debut the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The tournament will take place over nine hour-long episodes, ending on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Here is the official schedule for the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament:

Tuesday, Feb. 8 - 8 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, Feb. 9 - 8 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, Feb. 10 - 8 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, Feb. 11 - 8 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday, Feb. 15 - 8 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, Feb. 16 - 8 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, Feb. 17 - 8 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, Feb. 18 - 8 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday, Feb. 22 - 8 p.m. ET/PT

The tournament will be ABC’s answer to the Beijing Winter Olympics that are airing on NBC from Feb. 3-20, with live coverage of the games being shared during primetime. The Jeopardy! National College Championship will also often go up against CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother.

‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ host

Though the current Jeopardy! hosting situation is a bit more settled than the slew of guest hosts that were tried out following the passing of Alex Trebek and certainly more so than when Mike Richards briefly held the position, the role has been switching between Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings for this latest season of the game show. So who will be hosting Jeopardy! National College Championship? In this case it will be Bialik’s turn behind the podium.

When it was first announced in the summer that Bialik and Mike Richards would split hosting duties, Bialik was specifically set to do special primetime editions of Jeopardy! just like this the National College Championship. While she did hold down the fort on daily Jeopardy! for a while following Richards’ ouster, Bialik has passed the torch to Jennings for the daily show for now (in large part due to her commitment to her own Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat).

Bialik will be back behind the podium for all nine episodes of the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament, though after that it isn’t clear if she will be back on daily Jeopardy! at all. Also still TBD on if a permanent host for all Jeopardy! offerings is still expected, or if the duo of Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings stay put.

‘Jeopardy! National College Championship participants

There will be 36 current full-time undergrad college students representing 36 different colleges and universities across the U.S. taking part in the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament. However, we don’t know exactly who they are yet.

No official announcement on who is competing in the tournament has been shared. The only thing we have to go off on right now is the trailer that ABC has released promoting the tournament, where we see a few students representing their schools with sweaters. From that we can tell that the Jeopardy! National College Championship will include students from Harvard, LSU, NYU, North Eastern and Stanford as part of the field.

Watch the promo right here:

How to watch ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship

The Jeopardy! National College Championship will air its nine episodes on ABC. As one of the four major U.S. TV networks, ABC is available to all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscribers as well as anyone using a TV antenna, as they can receive their local ABC station’s signals.

In addition, subscribers to certain live TV streaming services will be able to watch the Jeopardy! National College Championship live as local ABC stations are included on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, to name a few.

You can also watch Jeopardy! live on ABC.com or the ABC app as long as you have login information for one of the above mentioned services.