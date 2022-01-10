'Jeopardy!' star Amy Schneider declares she wants to smash new records

Jeopardy! has once again gone down in quiz show history for making another contestant a millionaire... but Friday's winner Amy Schneider says she isn't done breaking records yet!

Amy, an engineering manager in Oakland, California, is already the highest-earning female contestant in Jeopardy! history and the woman with the longest winning streak after getting 2022 off to a cracking start when she flew past the million-dollar mark on the show last week.

On Friday (Jan. 7) she became the fourth person to win a million on the quiz show, collecting $1.02 million in 28 victories and cementing her place in the Jeopardy million-dollar winners list along with former contestants Ken Jennings who won $2.5 million, James Holzhauer, who took home $2.46 million, and Matt Amodio who previously won $1.52 million.

The first competitor to achieve this amazing milestone is Ken Jennings, who fans will know is now co-hosting Jeopardy! alongside actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Ken congratulated Schneider following her 28th victory on the episode, sharing the news of Amy's victory with his social media followers...

She did it! And in just 28 games, faster than my pace and tied with Matt Amodio. https://t.co/xLTgWcE9dgJanuary 8, 2022 See more

Speaking of her win, Amy said in a statement: "It feels amazing, it feels strange. It's not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name."

Schneider, who is also the first trans person to qualify for the tournament of champions, will compete again on the show today, and has admitted she plans to add to her winnings as she makes a bid to break more show records.

Fans have loved watching Amy throughout her winning streak on the game show, especially because she also gives running commentary on each episode after it airs on her Twitter page, something that her followers have enjoyed.

Ahead of today's show, Amy told her social media followers: "I'll be back in 12 hours or so, this time with a new quest in sight: catching James Holzhauer for third-longest streak all time. That quest starts tomorrow, see you then!"

It was off to share the good news with Genevieve, and then go lie down! I was exhausted, and I needed to be back in 12 hours or so, this time with a new quest in sight: catching James Holzhauer for third-longest streak all time. That quest starts tomorrow, see you then!January 9, 2022 See more

Can Amy keep her winning streak going today? Tune in today to find out!