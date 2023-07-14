Hell's Kitchen season 22: release date and everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay cooking competition

Fans are getting a double dose of Gordon Ramsay this fall with Hell's Kitchen season 22 and Kitchen Nightmares season 8. And that's not all because Next Level Chef season 3 is coming in 2024, too!

While Ramsay has been on television for a while, of all his many shows it's Hell’s Kitchen that he's probably best known for, thanks in large part to his cheery demeanor in the kitchen....

This season's theme focuses on The American Dream and stories that are uniquely American.

Here's what we know about Hell's Kitchen season 22.

Hell's Kitchen season 22 premieres Thursday, September 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. It will be followed by Lego Masters season 3 at 9 pm ET/PT.

As of this writing, there is no release date for the show in the UK, but as that information becomes available we'll have it for you right here.

Hell's Kitchen season 22 plot

Here's the official synopsis of this season of Hell's Kitchen from Fox: "Gordon Ramsay returns in an all-new season of Hell’s Kitchen. Specially themed 'The American Dream,' this season will focus on uniquely American stories to test contestants and push them to their limits."

Hell's Kitchen season 22 cast

Gordon Ramsay will be back as host of Hell’s Kitchen season 22. Here's his bio from Fox: "Scottish by birth, Gordon Ramsay was brought up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, and trained with some of the world’s leading chefs, such as Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London, and Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon in France.

"In 1993, Ramsay became chef of Aubergine in London, which, within three years, was awarded two Michelin stars. In 1998, at the age of 31, Ramsay set up his first wholly owned and namesake restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which quickly received the most prestigious accolade in the culinary world – three Michelin stars. Today, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is London’s longest-running restaurant to hold this award, and Ramsay is one of only four chefs in the U.K. to maintain three stars."

As soon as we learn more about the contestants in season 22 we'll have that information for you right here.

Hell's Kitchen season 22 trailer

There's no trailer for Hell's Kitchen season 22 but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Hell's Kitchen season 22

Hell's Kitchen season 22 airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The latest episodes of Hell's Kitchen are available to stream the day after they air live on Hulu. Additionally, past seasons of the show are also on the platform.