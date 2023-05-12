Next Level Chef season 3: everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay cooking contest

Gordon Ramsay's innovative cooking show Next Level Chef was picked up at Fox for another two seasons, what will be seasons 3 and 4 of the reality cooking show. The news comes after the UK version of the show was cancelled in March (opens in new tab).

Next Level Chef features chefs from a variety of backgrounds coming together to compete on teams under a celebrity mentor. Each week, the teams battle for a spot in the top-level kitchen where they have access to top-level equipment and ingredients. The other two teams work on two lower levels, with the equipment and ingredients making things a bit harder for them the further down they go.

"I’m so thrilled that we'll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to Fox. It's the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows and we're excited to continue to raise the bar," Ramsay said in a statement upon the show's renewal.

Next Level Chef season 3 will be filmed in Ireland according to Fox. Season 2 was filmed in Las Vegas.

Here's what we know about Next Level Chef season 3.

With the announcement coming in May, only hours before the season 2 finale, it will be a while before there's any indication of a release date for Next Level Chef's third season. The big question will be whether it continues as a spring release for Fox or if it makes a jump to the fall schedule.

As we learn more, we'll keep that information posted here.

Now that the series has been cancelled in the UK, we'll keep an eye about whether the US version will be released in the UK or not.

Next Level Chef season 3 cast

We don't know who the contestants on Next Level Chef season 3 are yet and it's too early to assume that all three mentors from season 2 are returning to help guide their teams to top-level success. The three season 2 mentors were Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

Gordon Ramsay serves as host, mentor and one of the series' executive producers. Ramsay, known for his hit series Hell's Kitchen, is one of the most widely known and recognized celebrity chefs on the planet. His trademark in-your-face outbursts are known to strike fear in the hearts of competitors, but behind the gruff exterior he's a very nice guy who does a lot to support the chef community.

We'll be sure to add more information when season 3 mentors are announced.

Next Level Chef season 3 plot

The official season 3 synopsis hasn't been released yet, but here's the synopsis from season 2:

"Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

"With a level playing field, Ramsay opened the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar!"

Next Level Chef season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for Next Level Chef season 3 but as soon as one is available we'll add it in right here.

How to watch Next Level Chef season 3

Next Level Chef airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The latest episodes of Next Level Chef are available to stream the day after they air live on Hulu. Additionally, past seasons of the show are also on the platform.