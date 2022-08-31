Hell's Kitchen season 21: release date and everything we know about the cooking show

If you can’t keep up then get the heck out of Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen. Hell’s Kitchen season 21 takes the action back to Las Vegas after scoring a two-season renewal at Fox earlier this year.

Last season the show was focused on the "Young Guns" but season 21 is subtitled “Battle of the Ages,” which makes it all so much more tantalizing. According to the show's social media, there will be a battle between the "Oldies and Newbies." It's possible that some familiar faces could return or there could be a battle between veteran chefs and younger chefs.

Here’s everything we know about Hell’s Kitchen season 21.

Oldies vs Newbies, who will conquer #HellsKitchen? 🧓 👶 All-new season premieres September 29 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/sRP9lQenE2August 3, 2022 See more

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 premieres in the US on Thursday, September 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. The show kicks off Fox's Thursday lineup and is followed by Welcome to Flatch at 9 pm ET/PT and Call Me Kat at 9:30 pm ET/PT.

There’s no premiere date listed for UK fans yet, but we’ll add it in when it’s available.

Previous seasons of the show featured 16 episodes, so while it hasn’t been confirmed it’s likely to continue that pattern in season 21.

Who is in the Hell's Kitchen season 21 cast?

We don’t know who’s competing this year, but since the show’s title says "Battle of the Ages" we can guess that the teams will be made up of older and younger chefs competing for the big prize.

We’ll add the contestants as soon as we learn more.

What is Hell's Kitchen season 21 about?

Hell’s Kitchen isn’t just about seeing who can make it to the end to win a trophy and some prize money. There’s a lot more at stake in Ramsay’s kitchen, including a job. Here’s the official description of Hell’s Kitchen season 21:

"Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of Hell's Kitchen winner."

That’s certainly nothing to sneeze at!

Is there a trailer for Hell's Kitchen season 21?

There’s no trailer for Hell’s Kitchen season 21 yet, but we’ll add one as soon as it’s available.

How to watch Hell's Kitchen season 21

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 airs on Fox. Fox is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord then you can watch shows on Fox without cable through a streaming service like YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV or FuboTV .

Episodes will be available the following day on the Fox app or on Hulu.

While viewers in the UK await a release date, you can catch up on previous episodes of the series on ITV.