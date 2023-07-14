Kitchen Nightmares season 8: release date and everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay series

Gordon Ramsay is cementing his place on Fox this season with not one, but two shows, and another on the way. Kitchen Nightmares is coming back for its eighth season and will be joined this fall by Hell's Kitchen season 22.

Ramsay has long been a staple on Fox (22 seasons of Hell’s Kitchen is proof of that) and he'll also have Next Level Chef season 3 to look forward to either at midseason or in the spring.

Here's what we know about Kitchen Nightmares season 8.

Kitchen Nightmares season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. It shares the night with the second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which airs at 9 pm ET/PT.

There's currently no UK premiere date set but when one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Kitchen Nightmares season 8 premise

Here's the official synopsis of Kitchen Nightmares from Fox: "Chef Gordon Ramsay hits the road to help struggling restaurants all over the United States turn their luck around. Ramsay examines the problems each establishment faces, from unsanitary refrigerators to lazy or inexperienced staff, and searches for resolutions. With help from his team, Ramsay redecorates each eatery to give it a fresh new look and updates the menu as needed. Ramsay's ultimate goal is to make the restaurants he visits popular and profitable, but it's up to the restaurateurs to take his advice and turn their business nightmare into the American dream."

Kitchen Nightmares season 8 cast

Gordon Ramsay returns to host Kitchen Nightmares, personally mentoring the business owners in need. He's also one of the series' executive producers. Ramsay, known for his hit series Hell’s Kitchen, is one of the most widely known and recognized celebrity chefs on the planet. His trademark in-your-face outbursts are known to strike fear in the hearts of competitors, but behind the gruff exterior, he's a very nice guy who does a lot to support the chef community.

Kitchen Nightmares season 8 trailer

There's no trailer for Kitchen Nightmares season 8 but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you here.

How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8

Kitchen Nightmares season 8 airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

New episodes of Kitchen Nightmares become available to stream the day after they air live on Hulu.