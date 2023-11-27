Kitchen Nightmares: is South Brooklyn Foundry still open?

Though Kitchen Nightmares season 8 is winding down, things are still heating up in the kitchen. On the November 27 episode of the show, Gordon Ramsay pays a visit to the South Brooklyn Foundry to help the struggling owners make changes before it's too late. So is South Brooklyn Foundry still open?

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been busy this season, helping frustrated restaurant owners and their staffs to turn business around before it's too late. Some of the restaurants that have been recipients of his mentorship and guidance in season 8 include El Cantito, Love Bites, The Juicy Box, Da Mimmo, In the Drink, Bask 46 and Bel Aire Diner.

Here's the episode description of the South Brooklyn Foundry episode: "The co-owners of South Brooklyn Foundry don't see eye-to-eye, causing their communication about the business to grow toxic while the restaurant falls into more debt. Gordon Ramsay steps in to reassess the Brooklyn eatery's priorities and straighten out the finances before it's too late"

We're happy to report that the South Brooklyn Foundry is still open for business as of this writing.

The restaurant currently a 4.5-star rating on Google reviews from 382 reviewers. Known for a menu ranging from sandwiches and salads to main dishes that include steak, pastas and even fried chicken, there's something for everyone at the South Brooklyn Foundry. Several reviews, written both before and after Ramsay's renovation, note that the food tastes good, the atmosphere is great and the staff is dedicated to not taking shortcuts when it comes to the menu.

However, some of the diners mention concern over the value of their meals; the Chef's Burger is $24 and, based on some reviews, not worth the price.

Interestingly, there's not a lot of information available about the restaurant's involvement on the show other than an article by a local blogger noting that the production team was looking for guests to dine during filming.

It looks like Gordon Ramsay was able to help turn things around at the South Brooklyn Foundry.

Kitchen Nightmares season 8 airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu. The two-part season finale airs December 4.