Kitchen Nightmares: is The Juicy Box still open?

Gordon Ramsay has been changing lives and turning restaurants around for years. In Kitchen Nightmares season 8 he's been able to help struggling restaurant owners and their frustrated staff members, replacing frustration and desperation with hope. In the latest episode, airing on Monday, November 6, Ramsay visits Brooklyn's The Juicy Box. So is The Juicy Box still open?

So far this season, Ramsay has had great success with the restaurants he's worked with. Bel Aire Diner, Bask 46, In the Drink and Da Mimmo have all seen improvement in their business after appearing on the show. Oftentimes the restaurants need help with staff issues or cost-saving strategies with their menus, or there could be more complicated issues with management and they require Ramsay's unique brand of tough love.

When it comes to The Juicy Box, the establishment ran into trouble after the owner's kids took over the day-to-day management of the restaurant. The family business struggled when the new generation of managers put a higher premium on partying than running their father's business. When Gordon was called in, Juicy Box's owner was given a 60-day notice to turn a profit or he could potentially lose his business.

As of November 6, The Juicy Box is still open.

The Juicy Box menu draws heavily from the owners' Haitian influence, with menu options that include jerk mahi mahi and poule nan sos, a Haitian stewed chicken with peppers and rice. They also have a full bar and offer a variety of Haitian drinks, as well as a juice bar with a number of smoothie options.

Kitchen Nightmares taped in late spring this year, so Juicy Box has had some time to adjust to all of Ramsay's advice. Based on Google reviews, a vast majority of visitors in recent months offer praise for the restaurant's staff, especially Jen the bartender.

However, not all reviews since the episode's taping have been positive; several customers have noted issues with the food and the staff in recent months. It's worth noting, though, that the number of compliments far exceeds the complaints.

Kitchen Nightmares airs Mondays on Fox, with episodes available to stream on-demand the next day on Hulu.