Kitchen Nightmares: is Da Mimmo still open?

In the October 16 episode of Kitchen Nightmares season 8, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay heads to Dumont, N.J., to meet the Gigante brothers and stage an intervention at their pizzeria, Da Mimmo.

When Ramsay's team arrived at Da Mimmo, the restaurant had barely been open six months and was already struggling under monumental financial burdens and a lack of dedication from the brothers.

Based on online Google reviews of Da Mimmo, however, it looks like Da Mimmo is going strong after Ramsay's intervention as they approach their first anniversary, but there are still a few things left to work out. While most reviews praise the food and the new menu, a few complaints mention cold food and missing the old menu.

Da Mimmo opened in November 2022 to great fanfare, as the Gigante brothers — Vincent, Antonio and Vito — are well-known TikTok influencers. The family-owned pizzeria features brick-oven pizza and traditional Italian offerings based on family recipes.

Here's some background about Da Mimmo from the grand opening press release:

"Most know the Gigante brothers as social media influencers on TIKTOK, @vincentgigantee, @antoniogigantee & @vitoandniyah, but they are italian Jersey Boys at heart, and are bringing an authentic taste of Italy to Dumont, NJ this November. In the signature words of boxer/influencer Vincent, you won't 'Forget It'! 'We are excited to show Dumont our family faves & hope to offer a modern twist on old school Italian cuisine in our brand new space!' said Vincent. In addition to traditional Italian fare, Da Mimmo will offer brick oven pizza from a wood burning oven, homemade mozzarella, and pastries made on site!"

The brothers credited their late uncle, Dominic Rizzi, as their inspiration. Rizzi was a popular chef at New Jersey's Casa Dante for several years. They've kept the restaurant a family affair, with their parents and family friends helping to run the business.

Interestingly, after Ramsay's visit the menu was adjusted and new items were added by the legendary chef. Several months have passed since the episode was filmed and the restaurant's website is still under construction and the menu page says "menu coming soon." It's worth noting that there's a Kitchen Nightmares watch party scheduled on the day the episode airs, so it's possible they're waiting to reveal the new menu at the event.

Kitchen Nightmares season 8 airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.