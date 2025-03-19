Is there going to be a Kitchen Nightmares season 10?

In Kitchen Nightmares season 9, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay traveled to Louisiana and Texas to help struggling restaurants stay open and turn their businesses around. Now that the season is over, you might be wondering about what's next. So, is there going to be a Kitchen Nightmares season 10? Here's what we know.

Fox has not released any information about a potential tenth season for the popular restaurant rescue show, but that doesn't mean it won't happen. In fact, Fox announced Kitchen Nightmares season 9 in November 2024, just two months ahead of the show's January 2025 premiere.

Unlike Ramsay's other shows like Next Level Chef, which received a two season pickup shortly after the new season premiered, Fox tends to keep Kitchen Nightmares closer to the vest. We know that Ramsay, who has been working with Fox Television Network for 20 years, has several other shows with the network, including the iconic Hell's Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. With that in mind, it feels like a fair bet that there will be more episodes of Kitchen Nightmares in the future, even if Fox doesn't announce it right away.

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 was special because Ramsay spent half the season in New Orleans offering help to struggling local restaurants in hopes of preparing them for a surge of visitors ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Once the big game was over, Ramsay traveled to Texas to help restaurant owners overcome their obstacles to stay in business.

In season 9, Ramsay had a 90% success rate; of the 10 restaurants he worked with over the course of the season, only one, Kindred, ended up closing its doors. All of the others remain open as of this writing.

We'll keep you updated as more information about Kitchen Nightmares season 10 becomes available.

All episodes of Kitchen Nightmares season 9 are available to stream on Hulu.

