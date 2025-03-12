Kitchen Nightmares: is Blake's Place still open?

Gordon Ramsay was in Louisiana for the first half of Kitchen Nightmares season 9 to help restaurant owners and staff prepare for the influx of visitors in town for the Super Bowl. Now that the big game is over, Ramsay has also added Texas to his list of destinations for this season. This week, however, he's back in NOLA and he's visiting Blake's Place. So is Blake's Place still open?

Ramsay visited Blake's Place in the March 11 episode of Kitchen Nightmares season 9. Here's the episode description: "The owner of a small neighborhood restaurant, Blake’s Place, has shifted her focus entirely towards building her brand and gaining social media recognition over running a successful business. Blake’s ambitious entrepreneurial endeavors have unfortunately caused her to lose sight of the most crucial aspect of a restaurant’s reputation, which is executing delicious and memorable dishes. Gordon Ramsay’s presence will allow Blake to face reality and her problems head-on in the all-new 'Blake’s Place' episode of Kitchen Nightmares."

We're very happy to report that Blake's Place is still open for business after Gordon Ramsay's intervention.

Blake's Place is very active on social media. The restaurant regularly shares Instagram posts about their latest menu selections, specials and events.

Blake's Place has a 4.2 rating out of 5 stars on Google Reviews, with a total of 83 reviews as of this writing. One reviewer who spotted the restaurant during Mardi Gras notes that it's "so slay" while another recent review commented that "the food, drinks and service were excellent" and they had high praise for Peter's service. In fact, Peter's service comes up quite a bit in the reviews, with another reviewer's 5-star review noting that "Peter was exceptional" and "Chef Blake even came out to ensure that everything was to our liking." Another review calls Blake's Place a "gem" and sums up their experience with gusto: "Blake make [sic] the magic happen in the Kitchen while Peter served up a great front of the house experience! Rillons (Pork Belly) is amazing. Fried chicken puts others to shame. Bread Pudding is to die for!! Friendly service, awesome food, and great folks!"

Thus far in Kitchen Nightmares season 9, Ramsay visited Leo's Italian Grill, The Grumpy George Pub & Grub, The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant, Kings Blu Jam Cafe, 3 Southern Girls, Kindred, Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar and Voleo's Seafood Restaurant. All of these establishments needed some tough love from Ramsay and his team and six of them remain open now. Sadly, shortly after Ramsay visited Kindred, the owners decided to close their doors in December 2024.

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.