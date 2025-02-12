Kitchen Nightmares: is Kings Blu Jam Cafe still open?

Gordon Ramsay was in Louisiana for the first half of Kitchen Nightmares season 9 to help restaurant owners and staff prepare for the influx of visitors in town for the Super Bowl. Now that the big game is over, Ramsay is in Texas looking to help restaurants in need. One of the restaurants Ramsay visited is Kings Blu Jam Cafe, known for its breakfast and lunch fare. So is Kings Blu Jam Cafe still open?

Ramsay visited Kings Blu Jam Cafe in the February 11 episode of Kitchen Nightmares season 9. Here's the episode description: "Gordon Ramsay continues his journey through the south, this time stopping at Kings Blu Jam Cafe in Houston, Texas. Kings Blu Jam Cafe specializes in all things breakfast, brunch and lunch, but the overwhelming menu and miscommunication amongst staff members is causing issues. With the number of unsatisfied customers growing, the owner will seek out Gordon Ramsay’s advice."

We're very happy to report that Kings Blu Jam Cafe is still open. After Ramsay's visit, they have an updated decor and a trimmed-down menu, and it seems to be working well with their visitors.

Kings Blu Jam Cafe isn't very active on social media, but you can get a sense of their menu from a 2024 Instagram post featuring their famous wedge salad:

A post shared by Kings Blu Jam Cafe (@kingsblujam) A photo posted by on

Taking a look at the menu, Kings Blu Jam Cafe is all about fresh, locally grown and sourced food that is prepared fresh for each guest. They're only open for breakfast, brunch and lunch and while the menu is limited, the flavor is the focus. Some of the breakfast offerings include a traditional Southern breakfast, huevos rancheros and corned beef hash with poached eggs while lunch includes the Blue Jam brunch burger and roast corn Caesar salad with blackened chicken.

Kings Blu Jam Cafe has a 4.1-star rating (out of five stars) on Google Reviews with 821 reviews as of this writing. One review from a month ago offers high praise for the waffles while another review from two months ago notes that the recent remodel and updated menu are great. "Always friendly, food is good, quick service. A terrific local spot," the review notes. However, a recent 1-star review from less than a week ago criticizes the "rude staff and managers" and the food quality, including fries that seemed to be store-bought. A 3-star review from a month ago also wonders if the fries were previously frozen, adding that the food was "good but not stellar."

Thus far in Kitchen Nightmares season 9, Ramsay visited 3 Southern Girls, Kindred, Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar and Voleo's Seafood Restaurant. All of these establishments needed some tough love from Ramsay and his team and three of them remain open now. Sadly, shortly after Ramsay visited Kindred, the owners decided to close their doors in December 2024.

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.