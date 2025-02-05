Kitchen Nightmares: is 3 Southern Girls still open?

Gordon Ramsay is in Louisiana for Kitchen Nightmares season 9 ahead of Super Bowl LIX to help restaurant owners and staff prepare for the influx of visitors in town for the big game. One of the restaurants Ramsay visited is 3 Southern Girls, known for its soulful Southern cuisine. So is 3 Southern Girls still open?

Ramsay visited 3 Southern Girls on the February 4 episode of Kitchen Nightmares season 9. Here's the episode description:

"Gordon Ramsay pays a visit to 3 Southern Girls, a restaurant that prides itself on traditional southern cuisine. After a tragic car accident left the owner’s son fighting for his life, the Jefferson staple was forced to close its shutters for over a month. In hopes of rebuilding a successful business, 3 Southern Girls will work with Gordon Ramsay to make a comeback."

We're very happy to report that 3 Southern Girls is still open.

3 Southern Girls isn't very active on social media, but you can get a sense of their menu from an Instagram post in 2023:

Taking a look at the menu, 3 Southern Girls offers traditional Southern cuisine like red beans and rice, fried chicken and catfish. It also looks like their macaroni and cheese, potato salad and French fries are not to be missed. Oh, and make sure to save room for dessert, because 3 Southern Girls offers homemade bread pudding with rum sauce along with mini sweet potato and pecan pies. Yum!

In order to make balancing their work and their lives easier, 3 Southern Girls is only open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm.

3 Southern Girls has a 4.6-star rating (out of five stars) on Google Reviews with 191 reviews as of this writing. Most of the reviews offer high praise for the quaint dining experience and great food: "Real down to earth spot. Very quaint and cute, gives you a little nostalgia. Service was good and the food was even better." It's worth noting that there are several reviews from about two months ago that criticize the food and service, but older reviews and the most recent reviews all agree that the restaurant provides great food and service.

Thus far in Kitchen Nightmares season 9, Ramsay visited Kindred, Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar and Voleo's Seafood Restaurant. Both establishments needed some tough love from Ramsay and his team, but they're both still open. Sadly, after Ramsay visited Kindred, the owners decided to close their doors in December 2024.

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.