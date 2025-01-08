Kitchen Nightmares: is Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar still open?

Gordon Ramsay headed to New Orleans, Louisiana, in Kitchen Nightmares season 9, to meet with the owners of the Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar ahead of Super Bowl LIX to help the owner and staff prepare for the influx of visitors in town for the big game. So is Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar still open?

Take a look at the episode description for the season premiere: "In just a few short weeks, Super Bowl LIX arrives to New Orleans and Ramsay tries to help a lost owner wandering around her French Quarter wasteland. Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar, located in the heart of the French Quarter, is in the crosshairs of a make-it or break-it Super Bowl season and must rely on Ramsay’s expertise to get up and running - to Gordon’s high standards - by the time football fans roll into The Big Easy."

We're happy to report that Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar is still open.

You can see in the preview below that things started out quite rough during Ramsay's visit. After ordering oysters, Ramsay refuses to eat them after learning that they were not only a few days old and hadn't been cleaned very well. While it didn't bode well initially, things have turned around since his first visit.

Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar currently has a 4.2-star rating with 309 reviews on Google Reviews. Though one review gave the restaurant a one star rating during the season premiere of the show along with the explanation that "this place was on kitchen nightmare [sic]," other more recent reviews praise the "hidden gem" of the French Quarter for their shrimp and grits and beignets. Other guests praised the restaurant's cleanliness, service and live music.

The Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar menu includes lump crab cake, chicken and andouille gumbo, red beans and rice and even a French onion cheeseburger.

Though the story of Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar will continue in the January 14 episode of Kitchen Nightmares season 9, it looks like Ramsay was able to help turn things around ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Based on the reviews, Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar is definitely on the must-visit list when you're in New Orleans.

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with new episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.