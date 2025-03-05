Kitchen Nightmares: is Leo's Italian Grill still open?

Gordon Ramsay was in Louisiana for the first half of Kitchen Nightmares season 9 to help restaurant owners and staff prepare for the influx of visitors in town for the Super Bowl. Now that the big game is over, Ramsay has also added Texas to his list of destinations. This week he's in Cedar Creek, Texas, to visit Leo's Italian Grill. So is Leo's Italian Grill still open?

Ramsay visited Leo's Italian Grill in the March 4 episode of Kitchen Nightmares season 9. Here's the episode description: "A family tragedy has left Leo’s Italian Grill on the decline. After the devastating passing of his son, Leo has lost the light in his eyes and customers are met with low quality ingredients and a lack of customer service under pressure. Changes need to be made, and Gordon is determined to help the owner rediscover his dream of operating a vibrant restaurant in the all-new 'Leo’s' episode of Kitchen Nightmares."

We're very happy to report that Leo's Italian Grill is open for business after Gordon Ramsay's intervention.

Leo's Italian Grill offers traditional Italian fare. Take one look at the menu and you'll see everything from bucatini marinara to hearty lasagna, homemade garlic bread, meatballs, hoagies, pizza and chicken parmesan. If you're a fan of homemade Italian food, your mouth will be watering after looking at the menu alone. You'll want to save room for Michelle's Italian cream cake Leo's bread pudding, which are two of many dessert options.

Leo's Italian Grill currently has a 4.5 out of 5 stars from 614 reviews on Google Reviews as of this writing. "Leo's knocks it out of the park," raves one enthusiastic five-star review, which also highlights how the "decor and ambience is second to none" and how they're still thinking about the bread pudding they had for dessert. Another review wonders how such a "must-try" restaurant can be in a small town because it's that good. While most of the recent reviews highlight the tasty menu, there are some less than favorable reviews, including one three-star review from a guest who was unhappy that bread, soup and salad aren't included in the price of the meal and that, as an Italian American, the restaurant "fails to meet [their] expectations." Leo's responded, noting that with high food prices it's "not feasible" as an independently owned business to offer free food. On the whole, many recent guests seem to agree that Leo's has turned a corner and is serving up some incredible Italian dishes deep in the heart of Texas.

Thus far in Kitchen Nightmares season 9, Ramsay visited The Grumpy George Pub & Grub, The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant, Kings Blu Jam Cafe, 3 Southern Girls, Kindred, Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar and Voleo's Seafood Restaurant. All of these establishments needed some tough love from Ramsay and his team and six of them remain open now. Sadly, shortly after Ramsay visited Kindred, the owners decided to close their doors in December 2024.

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.