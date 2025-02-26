Kitchen Nightmares: is The Grumpy George Pub & Grub still open?

Gordon Ramsay was in Louisiana for the first half of Kitchen Nightmares season 9 to help restaurant owners and staff prepare for the influx of visitors in town for the Super Bowl. Now that the big game is over, Ramsay has also added Texas to his list of destinations, and this week he's in Georgetown, Texas, to visit The Grumpy George Pub & Grub. So is Grumpy George still open?

Ramsay visited The Grumpy George Pub & Grub in the February 25 episode of Kitchen Nightmares season 9. Here's the episode description: "Gordon Ramsay’s next mission entails an English Pub located in Georgetown, Texas which lacks a quintessential British identity. Grumpy George is in dire need of a management crash-course and new menu items. Gordon Ramsay must give these owners a reality check in the all-new 'Grumpy George' episode of Kitchen Nightmares."

We're very happy to report that The Grumpy George Pub & Grub is open for business after Gordon Ramsay's intervention.

Grumpy George is a British pub in the heart of Texas that features a very traditional pub menu with a good selection of appetizers, mains and side dishes in addition to the wide variety of drinks. From beer-battered fish and chips to shepherd's pie, bangers and mash to pub favorites like the Grumpy Smash Burger, there's something for everyone at this upscale hangout. There's even sticky toffee pudding and ice cream for dessert.

The Grumpy George Pub & Grub currently has a 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews as of this writing. One reviewer who left a 5-star review a day ago noted that they enjoyed the tempura shrimp and smash burger and "the food was simply amazing," adding that the pub is "cute." Another reviewer from two weeks ago said that it's a "nice little pub" and the "Service was great, as well the scotch egg and crispy shrimp were very good." A guest from a month ago talked about how the recent changes, presumably implemented after Ramsay's visit, made a big difference: "Since the recent changes made the ambience of the pub is much more comfortable. The chips are excellent, the cost of drink are wonderful, and the service is exceptional."

Thus far in Kitchen Nightmares season 9, Ramsay visited The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant, Kings Blu Jam Cafe, 3 Southern Girls, Kindred, Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar and Voleo's Seafood Restaurant. All of these establishments needed some tough love from Ramsay and his team and four of them remain open now. Sadly, shortly after Ramsay visited Kindred, the owners decided to close their doors in December 2024.

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.