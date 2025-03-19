Kitchen Nightmares: is Simmer Down Cafe still open?

By published

Was Gordon Ramsay able to help the struggling restaurant?

Gordon Ramsay in the Simmer Down Cafe episode of Kitchen Nightmares season 9
Gordon Ramsay on Kitchen Nightmares (Image credit: Fox)

Gordon Ramsay was in Louisiana for the first half of Kitchen Nightmares season 9 to help restaurant owners and staff prepare for the influx of visitors in town for the Super Bowl. Now that the big game is over, Ramsay has also added Texas to his list of destinations for this season. This week he's visiting the Simmer Down Cafe in Georgetown, Texas. So is Simmer Down Cafe still open?

Ramsay visited Simmer Down Cafe in the March 18 season finale episode of Kitchen Nightmares season 9. Here's the episode description: "Simmer Down Cafe is functioning like a circus, and as ringleader, the restaurant has taken over the owner Chris’ life. Chris is overworked and his constant need to micromanage has damaged not only his business but also his health and marriage. In an effort to make the restaurant run smoothly, Gordon will help Chris establish fundamental systems and boundaries in the all-new 'Simmer Down' season finale episode of Kitchen Nightmares."

We're very happy to report that the Simmer Down Cafe is still open for business after Gordon Ramsay's intervention.

Simmer Down Cafe has a Facebook page and they don't have an online menu as of this writing. There are, however, lots of visitors to the cafe who have tagged the restaurant's location in their Instagram posts.

Simmer Down Cafe has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews as of March 18. There are lots of guests who had visited the restaurant before the renovation and have high praise for the new changes.

One guest who started visiting Simmer Down in 2019 was so surprised by the changes that they thought the restaurant was under new management: "We asked our server about the changes and were treated to the story of the Simmer Down revival! Congratulations, it was worth the effort, and we will be back."

Another guest who hadn't been there in a while had similar praise: "We were surprised to see such improvement. The restaurant looks more like a cafe instead of grandma’s house." They note that the food "is still among the best in Georgetown."

Not all ratings were positive, though. A one-star review noted that the chicken was undercooked while another patron left a two-star review due to the size of portions served at the restaurant: "The food in top notch here, but the amount is what counts to most people. If I'm telling the truth, the portions are smaller than a McDonalds Happy meal, especially the sides, smallest ever."

This season on Kitchen Nightmares season 9, Ramsay visited Leo's Italian Grill, The Grumpy George Pub & Grub, The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant, Kings Blu Jam Cafe, 3 Southern Girls, Kindred, Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar, Voleo's Seafood Restaurant and Blake's Place. All of these establishments needed some tough love from Ramsay and his team and six of them remain open now. Sadly, shortly after Ramsay visited Kindred, the owners decided to close their doors in December 2024.

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.

CATEGORIES
Sarabeth Pollock
Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows
Hope (Annika Noelle) looks serious in The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 18, 2025: Hopes true colors shine through
Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo as Michael and Kristine smiling in Good American Family

How to watch Good American Family: stream the drama series based on a true story
Jason Merrells posing as Jack Rimmer

Jason Merrells on why he couldn't resist returning as Waterloo Road's Jack Rimmer
See more latest
Most Popular
Jason Merrells posing as Jack Rimmer
Jason Merrells on why he couldn't resist returning as Waterloo Road's Jack Rimmer
Hope (Annika Noelle) looks serious in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 18, 2025: Hopes true colors shine through
11/3/25 embargo. A montage of Billy Monger with a head shot, and images of him running, swimming and cycling. The main text reads: &quot;Billy Monger - The Race is On&quot; with a Comic Relief Logo.
Exclusive: Billy Monger on his record-breaking Ironman: ‘Knowing it was for Comic Relief kept me on the right track’
Grant, Tatiana and Bond share a meal in From Russia With Love.
Rewatching From Russia With Love, I still believe it's the best Bond movie — and it has cinema's greatest fight scene
Eddie stares at Jamie in Adolescence
Netflix reveals Adolescence filming secrets — including the drone shot everyone's talking about
Eric (John McCook) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 17, 2025: Ridge and Eric celebrate
Hope (Annika Noelle) looks defiant in The Bold and the Beautiful
Hope is about to be single on The Bold and the Beautiful, so who is next in line?
Audrey Hepburn
5 Best Audrey Hepburn movies (ranked): where to watch Breakfast at Tiffany’s and more
Promo image from Sister Wives season 18
I've been watching Sister Wives since the beginning — why I think it's time for a spinoff
Peter Mark Kendall and Morris Chestnut in Watson
Watson episode 6 recap: Stephens’ virtual girlfriend has a very real, dangerous disease
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch