Kitchen Nightmares: is Simmer Down Cafe still open?

Gordon Ramsay was in Louisiana for the first half of Kitchen Nightmares season 9 to help restaurant owners and staff prepare for the influx of visitors in town for the Super Bowl. Now that the big game is over, Ramsay has also added Texas to his list of destinations for this season. This week he's visiting the Simmer Down Cafe in Georgetown, Texas. So is Simmer Down Cafe still open?

Ramsay visited Simmer Down Cafe in the March 18 season finale episode of Kitchen Nightmares season 9. Here's the episode description: "Simmer Down Cafe is functioning like a circus, and as ringleader, the restaurant has taken over the owner Chris’ life. Chris is overworked and his constant need to micromanage has damaged not only his business but also his health and marriage. In an effort to make the restaurant run smoothly, Gordon will help Chris establish fundamental systems and boundaries in the all-new 'Simmer Down' season finale episode of Kitchen Nightmares."

We're very happy to report that the Simmer Down Cafe is still open for business after Gordon Ramsay's intervention.

Simmer Down Cafe has a Facebook page and they don't have an online menu as of this writing. There are, however, lots of visitors to the cafe who have tagged the restaurant's location in their Instagram posts.

Simmer Down Cafe has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews as of March 18. There are lots of guests who had visited the restaurant before the renovation and have high praise for the new changes.

One guest who started visiting Simmer Down in 2019 was so surprised by the changes that they thought the restaurant was under new management: "We asked our server about the changes and were treated to the story of the Simmer Down revival! Congratulations, it was worth the effort, and we will be back."

Another guest who hadn't been there in a while had similar praise: "We were surprised to see such improvement. The restaurant looks more like a cafe instead of grandma’s house." They note that the food "is still among the best in Georgetown."

Not all ratings were positive, though. A one-star review noted that the chicken was undercooked while another patron left a two-star review due to the size of portions served at the restaurant: "The food in top notch here, but the amount is what counts to most people. If I'm telling the truth, the portions are smaller than a McDonalds Happy meal, especially the sides, smallest ever."

This season on Kitchen Nightmares season 9, Ramsay visited Leo's Italian Grill, The Grumpy George Pub & Grub, The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant, Kings Blu Jam Cafe, 3 Southern Girls, Kindred, Iberville Cuisine & Oyster Bar, Voleo's Seafood Restaurant and Blake's Place. All of these establishments needed some tough love from Ramsay and his team and six of them remain open now. Sadly, shortly after Ramsay visited Kindred, the owners decided to close their doors in December 2024.

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.