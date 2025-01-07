How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 9: episode release schedule, cable channels, streaming options and more

Gordon Ramsay cooking show Kitchen Nightmares season 9 brings back the popular dramatic series on Tuesday, January 7, but it's bringing a twist... or should that be a pass?

Kitchen Nightmares season 9 is coming with the subtitle 'Road to Super Bowl LIX', and each episode of the first half of the series focuses on a restaurant or eatery in New Orleans, where this year's Super Bowl will take place.

Episodes after the football showdown will move over to Austin and Houston, for the second half of the season.

If you haven't seen it before, Kitchen Nightmares sees British chef Gordon Ramsay visit a dining establishment that's struggling. He'll taste the food, meet the staff and see how the business is run, all in the hopes of turning around their fortunes.

Season 9 promises more of the same, with the addition of a Super Bowl and NFL theme. So here's how to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 9.



How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 9 on TV

To watch episodes of Kitchen Nightmare season 9, you'll have to tune in to Fox. Episodes air every Tuesday at 8 pm ET/PT, beginning on Tuesday, January 9.

The Super Bowl is on Sunday, February 9, so that's when the series will tick over from New Orleans to Texas restaurants.

Fox is available in a variety of ways: you can use a TV antenna, your typical cable pay-TV provider or using a live TV streaming service. Most of the latter options include it like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. The former is the cheapest but the latter might be your best pick if you aren't sure you'll watch each episode live, for reasons we'll get into in the next section.

How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 9 online

If you want to watch episodes of Kitchen Nightmares season 9 online, you'll need to sign up for the streaming service Hulu.

Episodes of the series will be available to stream on Hulu the day after their Fox broadcast date. That means every Wednesday beginning on Wednesday, January 8.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its cheapest, ad-supported tier, with other plans letting you remove ads or pay up-front for a year (and save money in the process.

You can also sign up via the Disney Bundle which gets you Hulu as well as ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, or via Hulu with Live TV which gets you those streaming services as well as plenty of live cable channels to stream online. We've also got more information on Hulu deals here.

How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 9 abroad

Depending on where you live, you might be able to watch Kitchen Nightmares outside of the US, but it's not reliable.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 9 on Channel 4, the free streaming service (and possibly the TV channel too). However we don't have an exact release date just yet, and we'll likely have to wait until all episodes of season 9 are out.

Select other regions may offer Kitchen Nightmares season 9, but most don't have confirmed release information. You may need to use a VPN for streaming to watch it, in that case.