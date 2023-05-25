Survivor season 45: host, location and everything we know about the reality show

Death, taxes and a new season of Survivor seem to be the things that we can count on in life, as the popular reality series is set to return for another go on CBS. While much of the CBS fall TV schedule is up in the air because of the ongoing writers' strike, one thing we can almost assuredly count on is that Survivor season 45 is going to be entertaining viewers once again this fall.

There is going to be something different about this upcoming season of Survivor though, as it promises to be the biggest one ever in one particular aspect that we'll get into below. Beyond that, we wait with bated breath to see what twists and betrayals await as a new group of castaways tries to outlast each other.

Here is everything that we know about Survivor season 45.

There is no release date for Survivor season 45 at this time, but even with the uncertainty surrounding the fall TV schedule because of the writers' strike, the fact that Survivor is an unscripted reality show should ensure that it arrives sometime in September.

While we don't have an exact date, we know that Survivor season 45 is once again going to be a part of CBS's Wednesday night lineup, alongside the latest season of The Amazing Race. In fact, CBS is supersizing both Survivor and The Amazing Race, with each show going from the traditional 60-minute episodes to 90 minutes.

Survivor season 45 premise

In the odd chance that you have never seen an episode of Survivor and have no idea what it is about, here are the basics: 18 contestants compete to "outwit, outplay and outlast" each other and win $1 million. To do so, they will have to spend 26 days on a deserted island, compete in mental and physical challenges and form alliances and enact betrayals against their fellow competitors.

Survivor season 45 host

Jeff Probst has been the host of Survivor since the beginning of the reality series and that is not changing with season 45, as he is set to return for another year to oversee the show's challenges and Tribal Councils.

During his time as the Survivor host, Probst has won four Emmys for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program, all in consecutive years from 2008-2011. He also is a producer on the show, and earned another Emmy when it won Outstanding Non-Fiction Program in 2001, which actually predates the Emmys giving awards for Outstanding Reality Programs (begun in 2003).

Survivor season 45 cast

Bruce Perreault (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

We have not been given an official cast list, but the Survivor season 44 finale featured a preview of the next season that gave fans a first look at the "castaways" for season 45, which includes 17 new faces and one familiar one.

After suffering an injury in the very first challenge and being forced to leave the game, Survivor season 44's Bruce Perreault is getting another shot to live out his Survivor dream. Fans will likely be rooting for him to have a better time on the island this go around.

As for who will be joining him, we didn't get any names, but describing themselves in the preview there seems to be a native of Cuba, a US Marine Corp vet, a brainiac who turned down Yale and MIT, someone who wants to live off the grid, a musician, a descendant of a bank robber, a self-described neurotic, an opportunistic player, a Boston native who lives with his grandmother and someone who is restarting her life and attending law school.

Survivor season 45 trailer

Here is the Survivor season 45 preview that was shown during the season 44 finale:

Survivor season 45 location

The latest season of Survivor is returning to the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, which have been the permanent home for Survivor since season 33.

How to watch Survivor

Episodes of Survivor season 45 are going to air first on CBS, which means you need a traditional pay-TV cable subscription, a live TV streaming service that carries CBS (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus premium plan to watch the episode live. Otherwise, new episodes are going to be available on-demand via Paramount Plus the next day.

You can watch past seasons, including the most recent Survivor season 44, on Paramount Plus. Two previous seasons (18 and 32) are available to stream on Netflix, while seasons 22-25, 27, 30-34 and 37-41 are streaming on Hulu.

Survivor winners

Here are all the previous winners of Survivor:

Survivor season 1: Richard Hatch

Survivor season 2: Tina Wesson

Survivor season 3: Ethan Zohn

Survivor season 4: Vecepia Towery

Survivor season 5: Brian Heidik

Survivor season 6: Jenna Morasca

Survivor season 7: Sandra Diaz-Twine

Survivor season 8: Amber Brkich

Survivor season 9: Chris Daugherty

Survivor season 10: Tom Westman

Survivor season 11: Danni Boatwright

Survivor season 12: Aras Baskauskas

Survivor season 13: Yul Kwon

Survivor season 14: Earl Cole

Survivor season 15: Todd Herzog

Survivor season 16: Parvati Shallow

Survivor season 17: Bob Crowley

Survivor season 18: J.T. Thomas

Survivor season 19: Natalie White

Survivor season 20: Sandra Diaz-Twine

Survivor season 21: Jud “Fabio” Birza

Survivor season 22: “Boston” Rob Mariano

Survivor season 23: Sophie Clarke

Survivor season 24: Kim Spradlin

Survivor season 25: Denise Stapley

Survivor season 26: John Cochran

Survivor season 27: Tyson Apostol

Survivor season 28: Tony Vlachos

Survivor season 29: Natalie Anderson

Survivor season 30: Mike Holloway

Survivor season 31: Jeremy Collins

Survivor season 32: Michele Fitzgerald

Survivor season 33: Adam Klein

Survivor season 34: Sarah Lacina

Survivor season 35: Ben Driebergen

Survivor season 36: Wendell Holland

Survivor season 37: Nick Wilson

Survivor season 38: Chris Underwood

Survivor season 39: Tommy Sheehan

Survivor season 40: Tony Vlachos

Survivor season 41: Erika Casupanan

Survivor season 42: Maryanna Oketch

Survivor season 43: Mike Gabler

Survivor season 44: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho