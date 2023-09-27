Meet the Survivor season 45 cast: who's who on the reality show

Some of the details of Survivor may change from season to season, but at its heart, it is and has always been about a group of castaways trying to outwit, outplay and outlast one another to be the sole survivor. That's not going to be any different with Survivor season 45, which features 18 new castaways trying to win the game. Well, 17 new and one familiar castaway, but we'll get into that more below.

As he always has, Jeff Probst hosts Survivor, helping frame the goings on for viewers during challenges and at the all-important tribal councils. In an interview previewing season 45, Probst was asked what makes a great Survivor contestant?

He said, "It seems to be the same quality that makes great humans, which is you do have to kind of have some kind of emotional intelligence. You have to understand when you walk in the room where do you fit and do you have the social abilities to get that person to reach their hand out and say hello. It's all those little social skills. Because what's fun about Survivor is you are also a detective. You are playing this game of who knows what and what do they know about me and how can I get around here, but you’re doing it with real people while you’re surviving a storm in the middle of Fijian jungle."

Who of the Survivor season 45 cast will prove to be just that and be able to win the $1 million grand prize? We'll find out. But first, let's get to know the Survivor season 45 cast members and what tribes they are in.

Belo Tribe

Kendra McQuarrie

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Kendra works as a bartender, so as she says, her job is literally talking to people and making them think that she likes them so she can get their money; seems applicable to Survivor. She has spent time living in a van and backpacking solo across multiple countries, which she thinks will help her when she needs to flip on the switch and take over the game.

Brandon "Brando" Meyer

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

With his experience as a software developer, where he is constantly on the lookout for bugs, Brando thinks he can make sure no detail goes unnoticed in this fast-paced game. He was inspired by many past players, but particularly David Wright, to really test himself against the elements. He's happy to just have the experience, but he also wants to be able to try Survivor pizza (presuming he makes it to that task reward).

Kellie Nalbandian

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Kellie knows that people may not be naturally intimidated by nurses, but she knows from what it takes to do her job — being calm, adaptable, rational and emotionally intelligent — that she's ready to use any misconceptions to her benefit. She is also very passionate about becoming the first lesbian to win Survivor.

Jake O'Kane

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Boston native Jake is trading living with his nana to sharing the beach with 17 other competitors. But he is ready to play the game to the best of his ability, believing he is in the best shape of his life. He also wants to strategize how honest he is with other players while schmoozing them to create an advantage for himself.

Bruce Perreault

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Bruce Perreault has been on Survivor before, but just briefly. He was a castaway on Survivor season 44, but was injured in the first challenge and had to be removed for medical reasons. But the insurance agent from Rhode Island is back and not going to let fear or his past experience dictate how he is going to play. He wants to be seen as the fun uncle that other players come to and trust.

Katurah Topps

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

With her work at a top civil rights law firm dominating her time, Katurah decided to join Survivor to give herself a new adventure. Though she has the social skills as both a lawyer and a Black queer woman, Katurah does not plan to make that known, hoping first to have everyone be comfortable with her and then use her skills to advance when it matters most.

Lulu Tribe

Sabiyah Broderick

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Sabiyah is a Marine Corps veteran who currently drives trucks, but she prides herself on being able to find a connection with just about everyone. Between her experience in the military and competing in a heptathlon in college, she's not worried about the game's physical aspects, and she's excited for the mental challenges that the game presents.

Brandon Donlon

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Brandon has been sending in audition videos to be on Survivor before he was even eligible to do so. Now that he is on the show, he sees it as a challenge to grow outside of his comfort zone, as he says he is not a typically outdoorsy person. His strategy is to get people to feel comfortable around him and stay safe that way.

Sean Edwards

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Growing up with a religious background, Sean really felt that his life opened up when he came out as gay. Proud of his identity, as a school principal, he helps spread diversity and inclusion ideas. He believes his experience has taught him grit and mental tenacity, which he thinks are critical in being successful on Survivor.

Emily Flippen

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

What inspired Emily to join Survivor was the idea to challenge herself and a life that had become a bit routine. She says she has been compared to "Chaos" Kass McQuillen, whom she openly accepts as an outspoken, "aggressive" female player. In the special preview of the season 45 premiere opening, Emily is seen saying if she doesn't win, she'd rather be the first person voted off.

Kaleb Gebrewold

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Kaleb often jumps into things feet first, like becoming a lifeguard despite never passing swim lessons. He says he's never been qualified for anything that he has done, so what's stopping him from doing the same with Survivor? He also loves great villains, so he plans to pretend to be like a playful and energetic golden retriever while hiding as the wolf lurking underneath.

Hannah Rose

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Hannah may be a therapist, but she is not going to underestimate her competition's ability to deceive and play the game. What she will be leaning on are the lessons that she learned when she became sober: letting go of the things out of her control, but controlling the things that are. She believes her strong sense of self is going to do well for her in the game.

Reba Tribe

Julie Alley

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Julie is a single mom from Tennessee who after getting a divorce decided to pursue a law degree and has now been a practicing attorney for five years. After watching Survivor's Second Chance season, she couldn't help but see the parallels between the show and her own life. Now she gets to prove her mettle. When asked whether she thinks she can be the sole survivor, her answer is simply, "Why not me?"

Nicholas "Sifu" Alsup

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

An early contender for the biggest personality on the island is Nicholas "Sifu" Alsup. The musician/gym owner has also been a long-time practicer of Tai Chi, including competing in some world tournaments. He looks to put all of those skills to use in order for him to get the "W-I-N," as he puts it.

Drew Basile

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Survivor season 26 winner John Cochran, Drew hopes to be the latest "mathlete to millionaire" on the show. He is a grad student at Penn and does competitive trivia and Scrabble for fun. He is not looking to hide his smarts on the show, but instead use that as a way to build alliances as someone other players can work with.

Austin Li Coon

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

A bit of a late bloomer, Austin admits that he may look more like one of the more physical, less strategic Survivor players (and he has experience playing volleyball and competing in the Junior Olympics to back that up), but he's excited to show that he can play all facets of the game. However, don't plan on him to reveal that right away, as he hopes to pull it out later on.

Janani "J" Krishnan-Jha

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

"J" passed on an opportunity to attend Harvard Law School to pursue her dream of becoming a singer, with her music dubbed "nerd pop" by some as she occasionally sings about crossword puzzles and Greek mythology. She sees similarities between her life and Survivor with how much of the game is risk-taking and being yourself.

Dee Valladares

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Having immigrated from Cuba, Dee knows what it means to work, including launching her own successful luggage design business. She thinks other players may see her and think she's just a pretty face, but she is more than willing to get down and dirty to win. Her strategy is to be someone who cares for her teammates, believing that forging good connections will pay off in the end.

Survivor season 45 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. Catch up with the latest episodes on-demand via Paramount Plus.