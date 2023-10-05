Is Survivor scripted? Why I think I've already figured out the winner of season 45

It's only two episodes into Survivor season 45 and there are already clear favorites in the season 45 cast of tribemates: cutthroat competitor Emily Flippen, the 28-year-old Maryland-bred investment analyst and member of the Lulu tribe, was not one of them coming out of last Wednesday’s premiere episode. However, the October 4 edition of the series seemingly not only changed fan reaction to the season's early villain but also allegedly left viewers thinking that Flippen might very well be the sole survivor by season's end.

Things were still messy over with the Lulu crew this episode, especially after that shocking Survivor quitter last week. And like viewers at home, nobody on the island was exactly rooting for Emily, even after she apologized for her aggressive behavior during that first Tribal Council. So it's not a shock when Emily goes wild hunting down an idol as extra protection.

"She is now public enemy number-one." Brandon says of his tribemate. "We were kind of running around like chickens with our heads cut off, searching for Emily. But really, I would love to go find that idol. I know how to find these idols. I've watched people find these idols. I know the strategy. Not only did I want to get it, I just didn't want Emily to get it."

Brandon ends up being victorious, finding the idol before Emily can and giving the advantage to Sabiyah.

Knowing she's on thin ice with her tribe and realizing that she "brought a bazooka to a tea party," Emily strategically smooths things over with Kaleb, Sabiyah and Brandon, the latter of whom also knows he's on the bottom with Lulu after he failed, yet again, to complete a puzzle for an advantage. The Lulu tribe end up back in the Tribal Council this week after losing the immunity challenge, but Emily had a plan: she had promised that she wouldn't use her Shot in the Dark in an attempt to build trust with the tribe. It was a move that seemed to work, as Brandon ended up being the second competitor voted off the island.

A redemption arc so early in the season might just be a clue that Emily will have longevity on the island, especially when you pair it with the fact that she and Sabiyah still have a bit of a feud: recent Survivor winners, like season 44 ' s Yam Yam and Mike Gabler from season 43 , famously partook in notable rivalries during their time on the island. Are the wheels already in motion for an Emily victory? You'll have to stay tuned to find out.

Survivor fans back Emily

There are some who see Emily's arc as potential signs that the show is being set up for her to come through, but others seem legitimately invested in her redemption arc.

And when Emily claws her way to the final, wins, then gets on The Challenge and drags Tori Deal through the mud then what? #Survivor #Survivor45 pic.twitter.com/H0Ip3htOfaOctober 5, 2023 See more

Pretty sure Emily’s gonna win this thing #Survivor #Survivor45October 5, 2023 See more

Wow!!! Emily’s transformation from the first episode to the second is incredible to witness #Survivor #Survivor45 pic.twitter.com/jyzXO3zJvkOctober 5, 2023 See more

When Emily wins Survivor 45 THEN WHAT ?!? #Survivor45 #SurvivorOctober 5, 2023 See more

Wait Emily kinda eating #Survivor45 pic.twitter.com/hjPdtgd0EnOctober 5, 2023 See more

#Survivor45 people on here cheering for Emily to win..like why? She’s a Karen and negative energy #tribehasspokenOctober 5, 2023 See more

Are people really saying Emily has "changed" or "transformed" in episode 2 of #Survivor45 ??She literally is bashing these people after these emotional moments, like please be honest and just say you were spoiled she wins or are friends with her irlOctober 5, 2023 See more

OH now everybody all of a sudden a emily stan oh okay yeah yeah oh okay because it was crickets when she was being jumped last week i know who the REAL ones are #survivor #survivor45 pic.twitter.com/2ZRSWzQ8KhOctober 5, 2023 See more

Omfg why am I hoping Emily stays over Brandon … WTF is happening to me lol 😂 #Survivor45 pic.twitter.com/EMSUWMT58LOctober 5, 2023 See more

Emily just went from my least-liked to my favorite this season already idc idc #Survivor #Survivor45 pic.twitter.com/ozQf2fOKISOctober 5, 2023 See more

This episode confirmed that I am an Emily warrior #Survivor #Survivor45October 5, 2023 See more

emily is playing gremlin girl survivor and i have to respect it #Survivor45October 5, 2023 See more

Soooo… Emily is winning #Survivor45 or…??October 5, 2023 See more

New episodes of Survivor season 45 air Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. They are available to watch on-demand on Paramount Plus the next day.