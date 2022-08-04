Survivor season 43: release date, cast and everything we know

For 22 years and 42 seasons , Jeff Probst has hosted CBS’s Survivor. Now it’s time for season 43 of the reality show to premiere this fall.

Although we don’t know too much about the new season just yet, we can only assume that new challenges, bonds and deceit all come into the play as a group of strangers are stranded in a secluded location. The end goal is the same: to win $1 million and earn the esteemed title of sole survivor.

The castaways were shipped off to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, which is made up of 20 islands. This is where the show has been filming since season 33. "I hope we stay here forever," Probst told (opens in new tab) Entertainment Weekly, noting that it offers everything they need, like the beautiful water, beaches, the jungle and wildlife.

Here is everything we know about Survivor season 43

The new season of Survivor kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 21. Break out your buff, because you can watch the episode at 8 pm ET/PT.

Are you ready to return to the island?🏝️ Season 43 of #Survivor premieres Wednesday, September 21st on @CBS!💥 pic.twitter.com/pOlBwCsUJNJune 23, 2022 See more

Survivor season 43 airs every Wednesday on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT. The latest episodes are then available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.

Survivor shares Wednesday nights on CBS with another of the OG reality series, The Amazing Race season 34.

Who is in the Survivor 43 cast?

A total of 18 new players will go from strangers to living together (and competing against each other) very quickly. The list of cast members has yet to be released, but it’s expected to be unveiled closer to the premiere date.

What is the Survivor premise?

As usual on Survivor, the castaways are split into tribes, (probably) form alliances and compete in physically challenging and mind-bending reward and immunity challenges — all while in a remote location with minimal food access. The goal? To outwit, outplay and outlast every other player to win the $1 million.

For this particular season, the focus is on the society the players create. If you’ve seen a past season, you know that it’s all about adapting to your surroundings.

"What we’re really going to look at this season is how that society that they form directly impacts the game they’re playing, because you have to figure out what are the values, what are the norms, what are the rules of this society, cause they form the rules," Probst said.

A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who is the Survivor host?

Would it really be Survivor if Jeff Probst wasn’t the host? Back for his 43rd season, he’s the only host the show has ever known for over two decades. The 60-year-old has been nominated for 10 Emmys (opens in new tab) and has won four of them for Outstanding Host For A Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

Believe it or not, Probst actually quit the hit TV show in 2009; he was burnt out. However, after taking time to recharge and making changes to the production team, he came back.

"My Achilles’ heel for a lot of my life was that nobody saw me as a storyteller, that they saw me as a white guy with dark hair who was just a game show host," he told The New York Times (opens in new tab). "And that in terms of my own self-image was the thing that could gut me. It was like a kidney punch."

How to watch Survivor season 43

Survivor season 43 airs all of its new episodes live on CBS, which as one of the four major TV networks in the US makes it readily available if you have a traditional pay-TV cable subscription or a good old-fashioned TV antenna. Live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV also carry CBS for live viewing, while Paramount Plus premium subscribers can watch their local CBS station through the streaming service as well.

If you won't be watching the latest episodes of Survivor season 43 live, Paramount Plus also is the on-demand streaming home for the reality show, with episodes available to all subscribers the day after they air.

Paramount Plus is now available in the UK, so that'll be the place to look to try and watch episodes of Survivor for UK fans.