The Amazing Race season 35: everything we know about the reality series

Who's ready for another trek around the world? That's what awaits with The Amazing Race season 35, the latest edition of the classic reality competition show. After The Amazing Race season 34 offered another fun adventure, fans are in for an extra treat this year, as The Amazing Race season 35 is poised to be the biggest one yet.

As always, teams of two are going to be racing to see who can complete varying challenges in different locales to try and be the fastest and win the show’s $1 million prize, but what twists lie in store?

You'll have to watch to find out, but we can give you everything you need to know about The Amazing Race season 35 before the show premieres. Just keep reading.

CBS has not announced an official release date for The Amazing Race season 35, though we know that the reality series is going to air on Wednesdays as part of the network's fall TV schedule at 9:30 pm ET/PT, after Survivor season 45. It is likely to premiere sometime in September.

While we wait to know exactly when The Amazing Race season 35 is going to premiere, we do know that each episode is going to be 90 minutes long, up from the show's traditional 60 minutes. This is just one of the changes to the CBS fall TV schedule as Hollywood is currently going through the dual writers and actors’ strike as both groups seek new labor agreements with the studios.

The Amazing Race premise

The basic premise of The Amazing Race is not changing after more than 20 years on TV. The show pits multiple teams of two against each other in a race around the globe. At each location, they must complete different tasks that combine the area's culture and navigate the region in order to reach a final destination. If you are the last team to arrive at the checkpoint, then you are eliminated. The first team to make it all the way to the finish line is the ultimate winner.

The Amazing Race season 35 host

There has only been one host for the first 34 seasons of The Amazing Race, and that won't change with season 35. Phil Keoghan is back as the host of The Amazing Race, a job that has earned him four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

The Amazing Race season 35 cast

CBS has not revealed any information about The Amazing Race cast for season 35. When that information becomes available we will include it here.

The Amazing Race season 35 locations

While CBS has not confirmed the locations that The Amazing Race season 35 is going to take place, fans have been able to piece together where some of the stops may be based on sightings posted about on Reddit. That leads many to believe that this season will see contestants travel to:

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Argentina

Barbados

Colombia

It's being reported that Europe will not be among the destinations this season.

We'll update this post with the official list when CBS announces it.

The Amazing Race season 35 trailer

No footage of The Amazing Race season 35 has been made available yet, but we'll have it for you here when anything is shared.

How to watch The Amazing Race

The Amazing Race airs on CBS, so anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup or a TV antenna has access to the broadcast channel, as do subscribers to live TV streaming services that include CBS, like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can also watch the latest episodes of The Amazing Race live.

If you want to watch The Amazing Race on-demand, Paramount Plus is the place for both this upcoming season (the day after they air on CBS) and past seasons.

Unfortunately, The Amazing Race is not available to watch on streaming or on-demand services outside of the US.