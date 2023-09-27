Meet The Amazing Race season 35 cast: who's who in the race around the world

Things are bigger than ever on The Amazing Race season 35. Not only are the episodes longer, each week clocking in at 90 minutes, but for the first time there are going to be 13 teams competing in the globe-spanning race (there are usually 12).

The 13 teams of two feature husbands and wives, best friends, siblings, fathers and daughters and partners heading off on a 23,800-mile trek that will range from Los Angeles to Thailand, India, Germany, Sweden, Ireland and, for the first time on The Amazing Race, Slovenia, before they end up back in the US. When all is said and done, one of these teams will cross the finish line first and win the $1 million grand prize.

Who will it be? We'll be updating this post weekly with what teams have been eliminated, but in the meantime, get to know a bit about them below.

Side note, Phil Keoghan, as always, is hosting The Amazing Race.

Jocelyn Chao & Victor Limary

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Jocelyn and Victor are a married couple that work as grocery store managers in Albuquerque, N.M. They have been watching the show since season 1, but it was their kids who ultimately convinced them to sign up for the show. They think that some teams may see them as stiff competition early on because they are heading off with only one backpack between them. Can that be one of the things to separate them from the pack?

Liam Hykel and Yeremi Hykel

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Brothers Liam and Yeremi Hykel are both veterans, with Liam having served in the Navy and Yeremi in the Marine Corps. Their close relationship is relatively fresh, saying that they really started to bond in the last five years; but now, they have total belief in each other and are confident that they are ready to take on any challenge The Amazing Race may throw at them.

Malania Hatcher and Andrea Simpson

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Philly natives Malania Hatcher and Andrea Simpson are best friends who are setting off together on this adventure. They have no interest in being the "mean" team this season, opting instead to let their self-described vibrant spirits shine. While winning the million is top on Malania and Andrea's goal list for the season, they also are looking forward to facing their fears, preserving through challenges and creating a deeper bond with each other.

Joe Moskowtiz and Ian Todd

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Joe and Ian are an engaged couple from New York City. Ian is the planner of the group and has a particular idea of how things should be done, while Joe is more easygoing and likes to fly by the seat of his pants, which they think can be complimentary in the competition. They plan to just have fun with the show because they have seen how things can fall apart when stress takes over.

Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Steve and Anna Leigh are ready to bring the Texas heat. Anna Leigh said she dragged her dad into this experience to help him see the world, but they are in it to win it. Steve is described as a guy who has the knowledge to fix just about any problem, while Anna Leigh is fine with having her prim and proper look hide the true competitor that she is underneath.

Morgan Franklin and Lena Franklin

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Morgan and Lena live on opposite coasts and describe themselves as oil and water, but these sisters are hoping that this experience can not only earn them the $1 million, but also serve as the start of a new chapter in their relationship. They'll use their drive to make up for any physical shortcomings they may have compared to other teams, and maintain the mentality to race every leg like it's the finals.

Ashlie Martin and Todd Martin

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Married couple Ashlie and Todd Martin are ready to burn whatever bridge they have to in order to win The Amazing Race. They know how to deal with adversity, having faced obstacles in their marriage but stuck it out. Now, they think their communication and teamwork will be an advantage for them to come out on top.

Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Robbin and Chelsea have known each other since seventh grade and have come a long way, going from Robbin bullying Chelsea to them becoming best friends. These moms have dealt with a lot (Robbin lost her husband to cancer and has lost 180 pounds) and they want to go on and inspire other moms out there that you can still do whatever you want when you put your mind to it.

Greg Franklin and John Franklin

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Greg and John are close-knit brothers who are ready to take The Amazing Race by storm. The two are big travelers, having gone all over the world together, and see this as just the same kind of thing in a concentrated format. They are among the younger competitors, which may give them a leg up physically, but they also tout their puzzle-solving skills as why they are a complete package.

Rob McArthur and Corey McArthur

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Rob and Corey are a father and son team that are excited to be competing and having fun on The Amazing Race together, with the money as a nice potential perk. That doesn't mean that they aren't in it to win it. Plus, they have some extra motivation to show that Rob being deaf is no obstacle for them in being able to compete with the other teams.

Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

These best friends with some pretty impressive facial hair got into The Amazing Race when they were serving in the military, thinking that they could compete on the show. It took 22 years, but they are finally getting their chance to show just how dominant they can be in the competition.

Elizabeth Rivera and Iliana Rivera

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Mom Elizabeth and daughter Iliana are going from throwing Amazing Race-themed kids birthday parties to competing on The Amazing Race. Elizabeth has always been one to put her kids first while Iliana has her own business and works as a therapist on the side, so they certainly have the drive. Admittedly, they can butt heads at times, but see this as an opportunity to continue to build their trust in each other.

Alexandra Lichtor and Sheridan Lichtor

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Alexandra and Sheridan are siblings, roommates, co-workers and now teammates on The Amazing Race. Though five years apart, they are close and have even traveled the world together practicing their Amazing Race pose. They hope those experiences pay off and give them a leg up on their competition.

The Amazing Race season 35 airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET/PT on CBS, immediately after Survivor season 45. You can catch up with episodes on-demand on Paramount Plus.