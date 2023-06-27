Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2: host and everything we know about the game show

This show was a hit with fans and is now going to be a fixture of ABC's fall 2023 lineup. What is Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2? That's right! After Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 had a good run in primetime in the early days of 2023, the format that sees big-name stars play the classic game show to win money for charities is coming back.

Jeopardy! has been expanding its offerings to fans of the long-time daily game show. In addition to Celebrity Jeopardy! (which was previously a special event and also a famous Saturday Night Live skit), Jeopardy! Masters was a blast for fans, as some of the best players in recent years went head-to-head over a multiple-week tournament, including James Holzhauer, Amy Schneider, Mattea Roach and more (Jeopardy! Masters 2024 has already been announced as happening).

So, which celebrities are going to test their knowledge on Jeopardy? Here's everything that we currently know about the new season of the game show.

We do not have an exact premiere date for Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2, but we know that it is going to air on Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. It'll share the night with Bachelor in Paradise. For reference, Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 premiered on September 25, 2022.

During the summer, ABC is airing episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! as part of its weekly primetime lineup, but these are season 1 episodes.

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 host

Just as she did with season 1, Mayim Bialik is set to host Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2.

Bialik is currently one of the two Jeopardy! hosts, sharing duties with Ken Jennings. The pair of them rotate hosting the daily Jeopardy! games while each also has taken charge of specific primetime specials as well.

In addition to Celebrity Jeopardy!, Bialik has hosted the Jeopardy! Professors Tournament (where fans were first introduced to Sam Buttrey), the Jeopardy! National College Championship and the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament.

Bialik was one of the many Jeopardy! guest hosts that had a one to two-week run on the show following the passing of Alex Trebek, before landing the job on a more permanent basis. Viewers also know Bialik from her time starring in sitcoms The Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat.

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 contestants

Jeopardy! has been quiet in regard to the group of celebrities that are going to be competing in Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 thus far. We'd expect an announcement of at least some of the names to come later in the summer as we inch closer to the start of the fall TV season.

The new batch of celebrities will follow the group that participated in season 1, which included Ike Barinholtz (The Afterparty season 1), who wound up winning the tournament, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), BJ Novak (The Office), Patton Oswalt (The Sandman), Candace Parker, Ray Romano (Somewhere in Queens), Aisha Tyler (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Reggie Watts (Tuca & Bertie) and Wil Wheaton (The Big Bang Theory).

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 format

At least at this time, we don't have any indication that the format for Celebrity Jeopardy! is going to change from what it was in season 1.

The basic game format is the same as your normal version of Jeopardy! Three players will compete, buzzing in to answer clues in the form of the question, trying to rack up the most money/points over two rounds (Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds). In the Final Jeopardy round, all contestants try and answer a question, wagering some amount of what they have earned over the previous two rounds. The person with the highest score at the end wins.

Celebrity Jeopardy! episodes are an hour long, so the contestants are playing two full games, with the highest combined score from those games being the winner.

Again, presuming Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 keeps the same format that it had for season 1, there will be three quarterfinal rounds, where nine contestants play games, with the three winners moving on to the semifinals. The winners of those three semifinal games will then move on to the Celebrity Jeopardy! finals.

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 trailer

There's no promo materials for Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 as of yet. When some become available we'll add them here.

How to watch Celebrity Jeopardy!

Celebrity Jeopardy! airs on ABC, meaning that if you have a traditional pay-TV cable setup or a TV antenna you can simply flip on the TV and tune to your local ABC channel to watch.

If you have or are looking to move onto a live TV streaming service for your TV viewing needs and want to make sure you can watch Celebrity Jeopardy!, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all carry ABC as part of their channel lineups.

Additionally, you can watch Celebrity Jeopardy!, as episodes stream the day after they initially air on Hulu. You can catch up with the entirety of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 right now on the streamer.