Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 bracket: which celebrities advanced?

The games have begun on Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2, the primetime special tournament that sees well-known actors, athletes and other famous personalities test their trivia knowledge by competing on the popular game show.

In all, 27 celebrities are participating in the tournament, but only one can be the winner. To help you keep track of who is advancing and who will be playing who, we have devised our own makeshift Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 bracket.

Before we get into that, here are some specific things to note about Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2. There are going to be nine quarterfinal games in this season of Celebrity Jeopardy! The winners of the first three games will move on to play each other in a semifinal, then the winners from games four through six match up semifinal two, while the last semifinal features the winners of games six through nine. The three winners of those semifinals will then meet in the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 finals, where one of the contestants will win $1 million for their charity of choice.

We don't know all the matchups at this time, so if you want to know everyone who is competing in Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2, be sure to check out our guide (link above).

Here's a look at the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 bracket.

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 quarterfinals

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 quarterfinals 1

Mark Duplass

Emily Hampshire

Utkarsh Ambudkar

The first game of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 saw these three actors known for their work in comedies showcase what trivia facts they know. Duplass and Ambudkar swapped the lead back and forth for much of the game, with Ambudkar taking a lead of 21,100 to Duplass' 15,100 into Final Jeopardy. Hampshire didn't have her A game, ending the final round of questions in the red; but since this is for charity and good fun, she was given 500 points to stick around for Final Jeopardy.

Unfortunately for Hampshire, her struggles continued in Final Jeopardy as she answered incorrectly. Both Duplass and Ambudkar got the answer right, but despite Duplass wagering just about all of his money, it was not enough to overcome Ambudkar, who wagered just enough to edge Duplass by four points.

Winner: Utkarsh Ambudkar

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 quarterfinals 2

Brian Baumgartner

Lisa Ann Walter

Timothy Simons

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 quarterfinals 3

Christopher Meloni

Sherri Shepherd

Katie Nolan

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 quarterfinals 4

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 quarterfinals 5

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 quarterfinals 6

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 quarterfinals 7

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 quarterfinals 8

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 quarterfinals 9

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 semifinals

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 semifinals 1

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 semifinals 2

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 semifinals 3

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 finals