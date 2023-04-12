Jeopardy! Masters: release date, contestants, host and everything we know about the Jeopardy! tournament

Even as Jeopardy! remains a nightly mainstay for many viewers, the iconic game show continues to expand with new iterations and tournaments, like the new Jeopardy! Masters tournament. Debuting for the first time in 2023, this tournament is slated to bring together some of the best Jeopardy! players of all time.

Jeopardy! has had a number of different offshoot tournaments to break things up throughout the year, including the popular college tournaments, Tournament of Champions and Celebrity Jeopardy! tournaments. And while the contestants in Jeopardy! Masters are all going to be familiar to Jeopardy! fans, this is an all new challenge for them to enjoy.

Here is everything that we know about Jeopardy! Masters.

Jeopardy! Masters is set to debut on ABC May 8 at 8 pm ET/PT. The tournament will feature 10 hour-long episodes and is going to take place over the course of three weeks. However, we don't know yet how those episodes are going to be split up over the course of three weeks. We'll update this page as that information comes in.

Jeopardy! Masters contestants

The field for the Jeopardy! Masters tournament features the best of the best, as it is made up of the six highest-ranked current Jeopardy! contestants. They are:

Amy Schneider

Matt Amodio

Mattea Roach

Andrew He

Sam Buttrey

James Holzhauer

If you're wondering why Ken Jennings, arguably the greatest Jeopardy! contestant ever, is not being included in this field, there's a very good reason for that…

Jeopardy! Masters host

Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Because Ken Jennings is going to serve as the host for the three-week tournament. Jennings has helped take over permanent Jeopardy! hosting duties following the death of long-time host Alex Trebek in 2020; he shares those duties with Mayim Bialik.

In addition to Jennings' record 74-game winning streak and earning the most winnings from during his run of any contestant in Jeopardy! history, Jennings also won a previous primetime Jeopardy! tournament, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. That saw him go up against Holzhauer and Brad Rutter and come out on top, allowing him to officially earn the Jeopardy! GOAT status.

Check out the promo for the tournament feature Jennings right here:

Jeopardy! Masters format

Each hour-long episode of Jeopardy! Masters features two games of Jeopardy!, which we expect to be played out like normal games with Daily Doubles, the Double Jeopardy round and Final Jeopardy. However, how winnings from each game will be carried over and the specifics of how players will be eliminated from the competition have not been shared at this time.

How to watch Jeopardy! Masters

Jeopardy! Masters is going to air on primetime on ABC. As the network is one of the US' four main TV channels, it is available to anyone that has a traditional pay-TV subscription service. ABC is also carried by a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, which will allow subscribers to watch the show as it airs.

If you can't watch Jeopardy! Masters live for whatever reason, the episodes will stream on Hulu the day after they air and available on ABC.com for free if you are signed up to a TV service that carries ABC.