Jeopardy! Masters leaderboard: who is leading and player stats

The Jeopardy! Masters tournament has been a hit with long-time fans of the show, as six of its best and most popular players from the last few years are battling it out for the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion (and a $500,000 prize). But who is leading Jeopardy! Masters so far?

The tournament is something a bit different than Jeopardy! has done in the past. With just six players competing in a 20-game tournament, points are being given to each contestant based on where they finish in a single game: winning the game gets you three points, coming in second gets you one while third nets you no points at all. The Jeopardy! Masters contestants will accumulate a score throughout the games leading up to the semifinals, meaning that we can track where everyone is standing with a Jeopardy! Masters leaderboard.

Now that you understand the basics of the scoring, here is what the Jeopady! Masters leaderboard looks like after the most recent episode on May 10:

As you can see, after everyone has played three games, James Holzhauer and Mattea Roach are tied for the lead with six points, with Andrew He in third at five points, Matt Amodio in fourth with three an Sam Buttrey and Amy Schneider bringing up the rear with two points each. But, there are still plenty of games to be played, so you can't count anyone out yet.

Let's also take a second to break down the tiebreakers that the scoreboard references. There are four tiebreakers that Jeopardy! Masters is using to determine just who ranks where. The first is number of games won, then it is based on the number of correct responses across all the games played (including Final Jeopardy). If that's not enough, it'll go to cumulative score, excluding Final Jeopardy and Daily Doubles (taking away Holzhauer's penchant for big wagers), but if everything is tied after that, then cumulative scores with Final Jeopardy and Daily Doubles are factored in.

If you want to get really nerdy, Jeopardy! is also providing stats for every player throughout the tournament, including how they are doing on buzzing in (Buz%), the percentage of their responses they are getting right and how they are doing with Daily Doubles (DD%) and Final Jeopardy (FJ%).

Here's a player-by-player stat breakdown:

Matt Amodio

Buz%: 36%

Correct Answers: 46

Correct%: 84%

DD%: 100% (3/3)

FJ%: 67%

Sam Buttrey

Buz%: 51%

Correct Answers: 55

Correct%: 93%

DD%: 100% (2/2)

FJ%: 33%

Andrew He

Buz%: 41%

Correct Answers: 57

Correct%: 95%

DD%: 100% (2/2)

FJ%: 67%

James Holzhauer

Buz%: 51

Correct Answers: 78

Correct%: 96%

DD%: 100% (6/6)

FJ%: 0%

Mattea Roach

Buz%: 48%

Correct Answers: 49

Correct%: 84%

DD%: 75% (3/4)

FJ%: 67%

Amy Schneider