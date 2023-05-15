James Holzhauer on Jeopardy! Masters is the 'game show villain' we need

We are one week into the run of the brand new Jeopardy! Masters tournament on ABC, which brings back many of the best and most popular players from the last couple of years. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the slate of contestants consists of Amy Schneider, Andrew He, Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer. Whoever you may have a rooting interest for out of those six to win the whole thing, if you've been watching you have probably seen that Holzhauer has been dominating the show's run.

It's not just the leaderboard that we're talking about, either. Holzhauer, who was bold and brash with how he played the game during his memorable 32-game winning streak in 2019, is continuing that pattern in this tournament, but he's also doing something else — taking on the role of a "game show villain." That is a self-proclaimed title for Holzhauer and what he is officially being introduced as during each episode.

Wrestling fans should be familiar with this kind of play, the "heel turn," where a popular figure breaks bad, if you will, to spice things up a bit. Maybe calling it a heel turn wouldn't be accurate depending on how you feel about Holzhauer and how he plays the classic game show, but love him or hate him he is so entertaining to watch and a needed figure for Jeopardy! and game shows overall right now.

With the high turnover rate of game shows, the hosts have always been the stars. Jeopardy! was no different, as Alex Trebek helped make it a nightly ritual for many and a cultural touchstone. Even after his passing, his impact was being felt, as the search for the next host of Jeopardy! was a popular topic across the media. Ultimately, we landed on split duties with the Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings and Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik.

While Bialik and Jennings (in particular) have gotten into a nice rhythm with the show, it still feels like a Trebek-sized hole exists. Jeopardy! has been trying to help fill it with a number of new tournaments and airing in primetime a number of times a year on ABC in addition to its daily game that airs at varying times and on different channels across the country. But that's also where someone like Holzhauer is great.

Holzhauer burst onto the scene with a playing style that few people had ever used before him. He actively searched for Daily Doubles and when he found them he would go all-in. His gambler mentality (he was a professional gambler before his game show fame) would continue into Final Jeopardy, where he would risk big bets and came away with paydays like had never been seen before on the show — he literally has the 10 largest single-game winnings in the history of the show.

His personality was as big as his winnings and he only got more comfortable on the show as he continued to win. If you need evidence of this, his antics during the Greatest of All Time tournament with him, Jennings and Brad Rutter are exhibit A, particularly an instance where he playfully teased Rutter's score wasn't changed as they started a new game because Rutter ended with 0 points in the previous game.

Those kind of antics have continued with the Masters tournament, both in the game and on social media as the episodes air for audiences. Most of his barbs have been reserved for Jennings, including using two of his Final Jeopardy responses to challenge Jennings to a rematch after their previous head-to-head on Greatest of All Time and then asking Jennings what it's like to know Holzhauer. He has a bit more fun with his competitors on social, including a fun poke at Matt Amodio when he struggled in his first game; Amodio got his revenge, as he is the only player as of May 15 to beat Holzhauer in a game.

#JeopardyMasters first impressions pic.twitter.com/krl9xl2aftMay 9, 2023 See more

All of the Jeopardy! Masters contestants actually appear more comfortable on the show now that they've had their success and are familiar with the surroundings of the Alex Trebek Stage. Amy Schneider has chided her fellow contestants a bit and they've each playfully mocked others' tendencies (particularly Sam Buttrey's call to "bring it" on the final question of each round). But Holzhauer is in a class by himself.

With the game show on every night, it's a fair question to ask why we even need this extra tournament. Heck, even Holzhauer shaded the idea (opens in new tab) prior to its premiere, considering that every contestant save for him previously competed against each other in the 2022 Tournament of Champions. But watch Holzhauer for just one episode and you know why this has been must watch TV for Jeopardy! fans.

Batman needs the Joker. Superman needs Lex Luthor. Holzhauer has become as much a part of this show's legacy as Jennings and, even if just fractionally, Trebek because of his "villainous" actions. While he isn't trying to take over the world with his appearances on Jeopardy!, Holzhauer provides something extra to fans of the show, a bit of familiarity in a changing era that they can either love or hate, it doesn't matter.

Here are some more of the antics that Holzhauer has been up to and fans' reactions to them:

