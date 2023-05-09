What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy questions on May 8?

Being billed as one of the biggest trivia tournaments ever on TV, Jeopardy! Masters puts six of the greatest Jeopardy! contestants of the last few years against one another. They are Matt Amodio, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider.

But you don't have to be a trivia master to take part. One of the best parts of Jeopardy! is that you can play along at home, guessing the answers as fast as you can (we don't have to worry about the buzzer) in the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds before then racking your brain for the Final Jeopardy category.

Though if you missed the first night of Jeopardy! Masters, we're helping play along in just a small way, sharing the Final Jeopardy categories.

Each Jeopardy! Masters episode features two games, so there are two Final Jeopardy questions for you to test your knowledge on. Good luck.

Jeopardy! Masters game 1 Final Jeopardy: Poetry

A colossal head of Ramses II brought to the British Museum inspired this 1818 poem.

Heading into Final Jeopardy, Andrew He had a sizeable lead over Amy Schneider —nearly double — while Matt Amodio needed a lot of help to win the game. As you think about it, enjoy the classic Jeopardy! tune.

All right, and the answer is...

What is Ozymandias?

Ozymandias was written by Percy Bysshe Shelley, a renowned English poet, and features the famous line, "My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings; Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!" Sci-fi fans may recognize that line, as it was delivered by Michael Fassbender in Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant. One more interesting fact on Shelley: he was married to another famous writer, Mary Shelley, who wrote Frankenstein.

All three contestants got the correct response, and thanks to Andrew He's smart betting of 601 points, the standings were the same heading into Final Jeopardy.

The Jeopardy! Masters format is a bit different than usual, with points awarded for where each player finished. So He taking Game 1 earned him 3 points, Amy Schneider finishing second snagged 1 point and Matt Amodio's third place netted him no points.

Jeopardy! Masters game 2 Final Jeopardy: USA

Opened in 1909 and less famous than an older neighbor, it connects Brooklyn and Chinatown

Game 2 didn't even have the chance of a becoming a contest, as James Holzhauer got both Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy round and had more than 40,000 points while Sam Buttrey was the next closest with around 12,000. But with the month-long contest determining a spot in the finals based on cumulative points, second place's 1 point is important.

But for those of us playing at home, cue the music as you try and figure out the answer to game 2's Final Jeopardy.

Pens down. The answer is...

What is the Manhattan Bridge?

The more famous bridge referenced in the clue is the Brooklyn Bridge, but the Manhattan Bridge is a New York icon in its own right.

Mattea Roach was unfortunately wrong and Sam Buttrey was right, so they kept their places entering Final Jeopardy, giving Roach no points and Buttrey 1. Holzhauer was also wrong, but he was wrong in an entertaining way, writing down "stop ducking a rematch Ken," referring to the pair's previous rivalry in Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time, which Jennings won. Holzhauer won't get that in this tournament, but his return to Jeopardy! was a blast for fans and good for him as he earned 3 points from as the game 2 winner.

The next episode of Jeopardy! Masters airs at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC Tuesday, May 9. You can stream full episodes on-demand via Hulu.