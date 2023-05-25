Jeopardy! Masters 2024: contestants and everything we know about the game show

Jeopardy! has a new hit on its hand, as the inaugural Jeopardy! Masters tournament was a fun addition to the game show's offerings. Fans delighted in seeing all-time greats James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, Andrew He and Sam Buttrey compete, so those behind the game show have promised more of it with the Jeopardy! Masters 2024 tournament.

The announcement was made during the Jeopardy! Masters finale on May 24, with host Ken Jennings saying that the tournament will be back "next year," as competitors once again will vie for the Alex Trebek Trophy and the title of Jeopardy! Masters champion.

When can we enjoy the next edition of Jeopardy! Masters and who will be competing in it? Here is everything that we know right now about the Jeopardy! Masters 2024 tournament.

Ken Jennings announced during the Jeopardy! Masters 2023 finale that the tournament will return next year, but at this time we don't know when that is going to be. Will Jeopardy! Masters 2024 premiere in the same time frame of early May or will ABC shift it around to another part of the year? It's a question without an answer until the network makes an official announcement.

Jeopardy! Masters 2024 contestants

James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio on Jeopardy! Masters (Image credit: ABC/Christopher Willard)

There is something that we already know about the Jeopardy! Masters 2024 tournament, however. Or three things, if we want to be technical.

As a result of making the Jeopardy! Masters final in 2023, Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer and Mattea Roach have automatically qualified for the Jeopardy! Masters 2024 tournament. This means Holzhauer is going to get the chance to defend his title, while Amodio and Roach will try to finish the job this time and beat him.

We have no information on who else will be joining them, however. The 2023 tournament also featured Andrew He, Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey, but it is unclear at this time if any of those three could show up in next year's tournament or if there are going to be certain qualifications that allow for contestants from this most recent season of Jeopardy! to compete in Jeopardy! Masters.

When more information is available on who or how players can qualify, we'll add it here.

Jeopardy! Masters 2024 host

Ken Jennings hosted the 2023's edition of Jeopardy! Masters, and it looks like he is going to oversee the tournament once again in 2024. When talking about the Jeopardy! Masters 2024 during the finale, Jennings said that he would be back for next year along with the three finalists.

Jennings currently splits daily Jeopardy! hosting duties with Mayim Bialik and the two usually swap who handles the primetime tournaments the game shows air. It looks like Jennings have staked his claim on being the man behind the podium for Jeopardy! Masters.

How to watch Jeopardy! Masters

Jeopardy! Masters aired on ABC, which is available to anyone with a traditional cable TV or live TV streaming service subscription (i.e. FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV), as well as, if you’re old school, a TV antenna.

If you want to catch up with the 2023 tournament, you can stream all of the episodes on-demand via Hulu.