Loki on Disney+ — release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

Loki is the latest spin-off series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming to Disney+. Despite the fan-favourite trickster's demise in Avengers: Infinity War, the six-part series follows an alternate timeline version of Loki as he embarks on a mission for the Time Variance Authority.

Here's everything you need to know about the series...

Loki launches exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday June 9 in the UK and US, with new episodes available weekly on Wednesdays.

What plan does the TVA's Mobius M Mobius (Owen Wilson) have for Loki? (Image credit: ©Disney ©2021Marvel)

Loki plot — what's it about?

Loki the series picks up the story after the scene in Avengers: Endgame where Ant-Man, Captain America, Iron Man and the Hulk travelled back in time to prevent Thanos from being able to collect the Infinity Stones, but their attempt to intercept the Space Stone in 2012 inadvertently led to Loki escaping with it.

This created an alternate timeline in which Loki didn't die at the hands of Thanos, and this alternate-Loki comes to the attention of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organisation whose mission is to ensure that the timeline plays out as it was supposed to. With Loki now constituting an unauthorised variant, he's given a choice: he can either be removed from the timeline, or he can help the TVA to stop a greater threat by embarking on a time-travelling mission...

Loki cast — who's in it?

Tom Hiddleston returns to the role of Loki, and he's excited to explore a different side to the character. "I've done six movies as Loki, and those movies are all about Loki's connection to Thor and his connection with his family," says Tom. "I thought, 'where do we go now? What have we not done? What's new, what's original?' The character has got so much breadth and so much depth — that's been the gift to me, as an actor. Loki is this fascinating box of tricks where the moment you think you know him, he reveals something else."

Owen Wilson appears alongside Tom in the series as Mobius M Mobius, an analyst at the TVA. "The TVA is sort of responsible for the way the universe is unfolding," says Owen. "They're ensuring not that good happens, or bad, or chaos, but that it's following the proper timeline that only the TVA is privy to."

The Morning Show's Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, a Judge working for the TVA, and Lovecraft Country and Luther star Wunmi Mosaku plays Hunter B-15. Other actors playing as-yet undisclosed roles in the series include Richard E Grant, Sophia Di Martino and Sasha Lane.

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. (Image credit: ©Disney ©2021Marvel)

Is there a trailer for Loki?

Yes there is — and there's also a sneak preview clip you can view ahead of the series' launch. You can watch both of them below...