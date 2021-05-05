'Loki' premieres June 9 on Disney Plus

Loki — the latest post-Endgame Marvel series, following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — will premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 9. That's two days earlier than expected.

And, well, that's it. So says the bearded Tom Hiddleston in the promo video announcing the date. It does serve one other purpose, though. "Wednesdays are the new Fridays," Hiddleston says, meaning you can look for new episodes in the middle of the week instead of at the start of the weekend.

We still don't know a ton about of the series, except that we'll find "the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow." No word if that means Chris Hemsworth will make an appearance as Thor at some point. But we do know we'll see Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant take part, with Kate Herron directing.

Disney Plus is home to (nearly) the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Iron Man to Endgame and the new series that have followed. It's also where you'll find all things Star Wars (including the new series The Bad Batch), Pixar, National Geographic — and, of course, Disney itself.

