'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' to debut on Disney+ in 2021

Back in 2018, Star Wars' animated smash hit The Clone Wars had a reunion panel. At the end of that panel, the cast and crew announced that the series would be returning. I've spent a lot of time in panel halls watching fans receiving news about their favorite shows, but I have never seen a more enthused room than that one. It was like a dull roar grew as fans finally realized what it was that they'd heard.

My point? The Clone Wars' following is huge, and there are a whole lot of people who just lost it over the headlines they just read.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will follow the experimental batch of clones labelled as, you guessed it, "The Bad Batch," when it hits Disney+ in 2021. The clones were first introduced in The Clone Wars, which means we'll be seeing a lot of that aforementioned enthusiasm shifting to this new project.

Each member of The Bad Batch features a special skill, setting them apart from the average clones. In this new series, we'll see the team take on a unique set of mercenary missions as they figure out how to stay alive and find their purpose.

Basically, it sounds like Firefly and Star Wars had a clone baby and who could possible think of a sentence cooler than that?

The series will be executive produced by Dave Filoni, (of The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars fame) Athena Portillo (The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance). That is an absolutely absurd grouping of talent with an unfathomable knowledge of the mythos they're looking to expand.

Is it 2021 yet?