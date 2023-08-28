Lotería Loca: release date, premise and everything we know about the game show

A new game show is coming to CBS this fall. Lotería Loca takes the beloved classic game enjoyed by generations of families and brings it to television. It's one of many new game shows like Buddy Games and Raid the Cage coming to CBS this season.

If you're not familiar with the game, it's called Mexican Bingo by fans and utilizes a bingo card filled with colorful images. A deck of cards with the same images on the bingo cards is used instead of calling out numbers, and each time a card is drawn that matches the bingo card the player is able to bank money.

"I grew up playing Lotería with my family and friends back in México," said host and executive producer, Jaime Camil, in a statement from CBS. "I could say, without a shadow of a doubt, that every single Mexican family owned (and still owns) a Lotería game. Even though this board game, which is similar to bingo, is still played and owned by millions of people around the globe, it’s something that resonates even more with every single Latinx person, because it helps connect with our heritage and emotional memories. There are restaurants, clothes, accessories, etc., all with Lotería designs; I mean, it’s just massive! As a Mexican American, it means the world to be producing, alongside game show-producing legend Jeff Apploff, and hosting a show that will entertain and connect so powerfully with everyone in the U.S., but especially because it will resonate tremendously with an underserved audience."

Here's everything we know about Lotería Loca.

Lotería Loca premieres Monday, October 2, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. Episodes will be available to stream on Paramount Plus the following day.

As of this writing, there's no premiere date available for viewers in the UK. As soon as any information is available we'll have it for you right here.

Lotería Loca premise

Here's the official synopsis of Lotería Loca from CBS: "In each high-octane episode, two players go head-to-head and take turns picking cards to get four-in-a-row, which is Lotería. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the 'Loca Cards' creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in wild, interactive challenges. The player who gets the most 'Loterías' on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate show cash prize."

Lotería Loca host

Host and executive producer Jaime Camil is well known to viewers for his role as Rogelio de la Vega in Jane the Virgin. He also starred as Vicente Fernández in the 2022 Netflix global hit El Rey, Vicente Fernández. He also appears as Sergeant Rivera in Schmigadoon!

Lotería Loca trailer

There's no trailer for Lotería Loca at this point, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Lotería Loca

Lotería Loca airs on CBS. You can watch CBS through your cable subscription or through a subscription to Paramount Plus. If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows like Lotería Loca via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.