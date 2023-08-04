Buddy Games: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

We all have typical things we like to do when we get together with friends. For Josh Duhamel, it apparently is playing different competition-style games, because that is the inspiration for a brand-new game show coming to CBS inspired by Duhamel, Buddy Games.

This is one of the new shows that CBS is introducing as part of its 2023 fall TV lineup, which is relying on more reality TV and game shows to fill out its weekday primetime slate as a result of the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes for new labor agreements with studios. It joins Survivor season 45, The Amazing Race season 35, Big Brother season 25 and more.

Here is everything that we know about the new game show Buddy Games.

Buddy Games is set to premiere on CBS Thursday, September 14, airing at 9 pm ET/PT.

It joins the Thursday night CBS lineup alongside the live episode of Big Brother season 25 at 8 pm ET (delayed for PT) and The Challenge: USA season 2 at 10 pm ET/PT.

Buddy Games premise

The idea for Buddy Games came from the weekend that Duhamel and his childhood friends would get together every summer for the last 20 years to compete in a variety of games. The game show will look to do the same, bringing together friends from different backgrounds and having them live together, compete in wild challenges and prove their bonds run deep.

The official description from CBS reads:

"Buddy Games unites six teams of four deep-rooted friends, who met at various stages of their lives, at a stunning lakeside location for a nostalgic adult summer camp adventure. 'Ride or dies' get the chance to play 'buddy games' where they will relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same lake house. Friendships will be rekindled, and rivalries reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition. The last buddy team standing will be crowned champion and take home a cash prize plus the coveted Buddy Games trophy, and of course, bragging rights."

Buddy Games host

In addition to him and his friends being the inspiration for the game show, Josh Duhamel is also going to be the host of Buddy Games.

Duhamel is an actor best known for the Transformers franchise, Las Vegas, Safe Haven, Love, Simon, The Thing About Pam and, most recently, Shotgun Wedding.

Buddy Games trailer

There is no available footage from Buddy Games as of yet. When CBS releases a first look at Buddy Games, we'll add it here.

How to watch Buddy Games

Buddy Games airs live on CBS, which is included as part of all traditional pay-TV subscriptions, available if you have a TV antenna or, if you’re looking toward live TV streaming services, is available on Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Paramount Plus is also an option, as Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can watch their local CBS stations live, and all Paramount Plus subscribers can catch up with the show on-demand the next day.

At this time there's no information if/when Buddy Games is going to available to watch in the UK.