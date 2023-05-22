Big Brother season 25: release date, everything we know about the reality series

Zing! The weather is getting warmer and that means it's time for the beloved CBS summer hit Big Brother. Big Brother season 25 will be getting a late start this year in an effort to shore up the network's schedule.

The reality series will kick off in August this season instead of July, meaning that the finale will air in October rather than September. It's not the first time the show has been pushed to later in the summer. The last time it happened was in 2020, and the late start time meant that the show wrapped up only a few days before Halloween.

Here's what we know about Big Brother season 25.

Who will be added to the list of #BigBrother winners? 🏆 Catch the #BB25 premiere with a special 90-minute episode Wednesday, August 2nd on @CBS! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IeOkORYn2vMay 22, 2023 See more

The Big Brother season 25 premiere is August 2, and the season will kick off with a special 90-minute episode.

Here's what CBS posted about the show's schedule: "Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, LIVE ET/ delayed PT), featuring the live evictions."

Big Brother season 25 host

Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host of Big Brother season 25. Chen Moonves has been with the series since its inception.

Chen Moonves was a member of The Early Show on CBS before moving to The Talk in 2010.

Big Brother season 25 cast

As soon as casting details for the new season have been released, we'll have them for you here.

Big Brother season 25 plot

Here's what CBS has to say about Big Brother season 25:

"In a special 90-minute episode, Big Brother premieres its milestone 25th season as a group of all-new Houseguests moves into the Big Brother House. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists and turns and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons. Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 pm, ET/PT), Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 pm, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 pm, LIVE ET/ delayed PT), featuring the live evictions."

Each season of Big Brother features a theme. This year's theme hasn't been revealed yet, but as soon as more information becomes available we'll have it for you here. "

Big Brother features a group of people who are sequestered inside the famed Big Brother House for months on end, competing against each other for prizes, cash and even food. A Head of Household is determined each week, and part of their duty is to select which houseguests will be up for eviction. However, the Golden Power of Veto can save one of the houseguests from being on the block.

Big Brother season 25 trailer

There's no trailer for Big Brother season 25 yet, but there's no doubt that CBS will roll one out soon enough. As soon as it's available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Big Brother season 25

Big Brother season 25 airs live on CBS. You can watch CBS through your cable subscription or through a subscription to Paramount Plus. If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows live via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount Plus, and Paramount Plus subscribers will also have access to the 24/7 Live Feeds once the season begins.