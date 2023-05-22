CBS zings Big Brother fans with late season 25 premiere date

Fans of Big Brother are going to find themselves a bit disappointed as Big Brother season 25 has received a late-summer premiere date. The historic season won't hit the airwaves until Wednesday, August 2.

To provide a little context, Big Brother season 24 kicked off on July 6, 2022, and season 23 debuted on July 7, 2021. While CBS hasn't announced an official reason as to why the new season has a delayed premiere, it would presumably have to do with ongoing writers' strike that continues to impact not only the scripted content on CBS for the fall 2023-2024 TV season, but also over on NBC, FOX and ABC as well.

Now if by chance you haven't seen Big Brother, the reality series showcases contestants living in the confines of one house competing in a number of challenges with the hopes of being the last one standing and winning a cash prize at the end of the season. Along the way, they'll find them playing mind games and making alliances to avoid being nominated for house evictions by other cast members, while also doing what they can to contain the most control in the house.

Ahead of the Big Brother season 25 late-summer debut, CBS released a promotional video. Take a look at the clip below.

In addition to announcing Big Brother’s August release date, CBS also revealed premiere dates for other unscripted programming. On August 9, following a new episode of Big Brother, the new series Superfan debuts, which will feature contestants battling it out to prove they are a given musician's number one supporter.

Also joining the CBS unscripted lineup this summer are Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3 and The Challenge: USA season 10, which premiere respectively on July 28 and August 10. The former series follows celebrities as they fund a home renovation project for someone they find deserving in their life, while the latter show features reality stars from throughout the CBS unscripted world (including Big Brother, Survivor and Amazing Race) as they go through grueling competitions to win a big monetary prize.

All the aforementioned shows air live on CBS. Episodes then become available to stream on Paramount Plus.