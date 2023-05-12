Law & Order's Olivia and Elliot set to split in NBC's fall lineup

NBC has announced its fall 2023-2023 TV schedule and perhaps one of the biggest things in it is that Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler are splitting up. But fans can breath a sigh of relief, we don't mean in terms of their will-they-won't-they romance, but instead that Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime aren't going to share Thursday nights, at least for a while.

The network pushed Organized Crime to midseason, delaying its usual fall premiere as it transitions to a new showrunner according to Deadline (opens in new tab). That means Law & Order Thursdays is losing one-third of its membership temporarily, with Organized Crime not following SVU as part of the fall schedule. So what show will fill in during the 10 pm slot on Thursdays? The new drama Found.

Found is from All American executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and follows public relations specialist Gabi Mosley (Shanola Hampton) as she and her crisis management team attempt to bring awareness to the thousands of people missing in the US who are often overlooked. Gabi has a special connection with this mission having once been a missing person who was forgotten. As she works on each case, she also finds herself trying to hide a very "chilling" secret.

NBC also announced that Night Court returns in the fall for its second season. This is different from season 1, which had a midseason premiere in January 2023. Night Court will still air on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT, but it will be followed by the new Jon Cryer comedy Extended Family at 8:30 pm ET/PT, The Voice at 9 pm ET/PT and Quantum Leap at 10 pm ET/PT.

For La Brea fans wondering where this Tuesday night schedule leaves the show, NBC has decided to give it a midseason release.

You can check out the full NBC fall 2023-2024 lineup just below. Keep in mind, there are no release dates set yet as the writers' strike is still currently underway and the premiere for all of these shows could be impacted.

Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette in Night Court (Image credit: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Mondays

The Voice at 8 pm

The Irrational at 10 pm

Tuesdays

Night Court at 8 pm

Extended Family at 8:30 pm

The Voice at 9 pm

Quantum Leap at 10 pm

Wednesdays

Chicago Med at 8 pm

Chicago Fire at 9 pm

Chicago P.D. at 10 pm

Thursdays

Law & Order at 8 pm

Law & Order: SVU at 9 pm

Found at 10 pm

Fridays

The Wall at 8 pm

Dateline at 9 pm

Saturdays

Big Ten Countdown/Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock) at 7 pm

Big Ten Football/Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock) at 7:30 pm

Sundays