The Voice season 23: release date, coaches and everything we know about the singing competition

In the field of TV singing competition shows, The Voice has been able to stand out with its unique premise and celebrity coaches that bring a fun energy. But The Voice season 23 is going to mark the final run for the last of the original coaches, Blake Shelton.

While American Idol is the longest-running show in terms of years and The Masked Singer US is star-studded with its celebrity contestants, The Voice has been a lot of fun for fans to see the coaches have a friendly competition as they listen to identify promising young singers and then try and convince them to join their team. It all builds to a single winner, with both the performer and the mentoring coach getting to claim some glory.

Excited about The Voice season 23? Read on to find out everything that you need to know about the latest season.

The Voice season 23 kicks off on Monday, March 6, on NBC at 8 pm ET/PT. But, as it traditionally has, The Voice also airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT, so get ready to enjoy the reality competition on back-to-back nights.

The first portion of the season is going to be the auditions as the coaches fill out their teams before it moves on to the knockout stages.

The Voice season 23 coaches

As he has been for the previous 22 seasons, Blake Shelton is one of the four coaches for The Voice season 23. However, it has already been announced that season 23 is the last for Shelton on the show. The country music star is the last of the original four coaches (him, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green) to exit the series. It's been a long, good run for Shelton, who not only gained a larger reputation from the show, but also ended up marrying one of his fellow coaches, Gwen Stefani.

Another veteran coach of The Voice taking part in season 23 is Kelly Clarkson. The former American Idol winner was a coach for eight straight seasons before skipping season 22, but she is back in the chair this time around. In addition to The Voice, Clarkson now also has her own daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The other two coaches for The Voice season 23 are rookies to the show, with Chance the Raper and Niall Horan joining Shelton and Clarkson. Chance the Rapper is, no surprise, a rapper who became famous for his mixtapes, including the Grammy-winning Coloring Book. Niall Horan was a member of One Direction with Harry Styles, but has become his own solo act.

The Voice season 23 teams

The Voice season 23 contestants are going to be broken into teams for each coach. We won't know who's with who until the episodes air, so we'll update this information as the teams fill out.

Team Blake

Team Chance

Team Kelly

Team Niall

The Voice season 23 host

The only other person to be involved with The Voice as long as Blake Shelton is host Carson Daly, who once again returns for season 23. Daly has been with the competition series since day one.

Daly became a household name from his time on MTV with Total Request Live, or TRL as it was more commonly known. He then hosted his own talk show, Last Call with Carson Daly.

The Voice winners

Here is the complete list of winners (singer and coach) in The Voice history:

The Voice season 1: Javier Colon (coach: Adam Levine)

The Voice season 2: Jermaine Paul (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 3: Cassadee Pope (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 4: Danielle Bradberry (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 5: Tessanne Chin (coach: Adam Levine)

The Voice season 6: Josh Kaufman (coach: Usher)

The Voice season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 8: Sawyer Fredericks (coach: Pharrell Williams)

The Voice season 9: Jordan Smith (coach: Adam Levine)

The Voice season 10: Alisan Porter (coach: Christina Aguilera)

The Voice season 11: Sundance Head (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 12: Chris Blue (coach: Alicia Keys)

The Voice season 13: Chloe Kohanski (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 14: Brynn Cartelli (coach: Kelly Clarkson)

The Voice season 15: Chevel Shepherd (coach: Kelly Clarkson)

The Voice season 16: Maelyn Jarmon (coach: John Legend)

The Voice season 17: Jake Hoot (coach: Kelly Clarkson)

The Voice season 18: Todd Tilghman (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 19: Carter Rubin (coach: Gwen Stefani)

The Voice season 20: Cam Anthony (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 21: Girl Named Tom (coach: Kelly Clarkson)

The Voice season 22: Bryce Leatherwood (coach: Blake Shelton)

How to watch The Voice season 23

The Voice season 23 is going to air first on TV on NBC before it makes its way to streaming on Peacock the next day.

With NBC being carried by all major cable providers, if you have a traditional pay-TV subscription then you are all set to watch the singing competition. If you’re making the move to live TV streaming services, platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV carry NBC as part of their channel lineups.

For those who have cut the cord entirely and rely just on streaming services, you need a subscription to Peacock to be able to watch the latest episodes of The Voice.