Night Court season 2: everything we know about next season

NBC granted a second season for its revival of Night Court. After the pilot episode of the series debuted as the top broadcast premiere of the 2022-2023 season, the network quickly tapped its gavel for more.

"It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing," said Lisa Katz, NBC's President of Scripted Content. "A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family."

Here's everything we know so far about Night Court season 2.

It's still too early for a Night Court season 2 release date, but we can safely say that the show will return as part of NBC's TV lineup for the 2023-2024 season. While the first season premiered as part of the network's spring lineup, it's very possible that it could make the jump to a fall premiere. We'll keep track of the fall TV schedule and have more information as it becomes available.

We'll also keep you informed about the show's availability in the UK.

Night Court season 2 cast

The cast from the first season of Night Court is projected to return for season 2.

Amy Rausch (The Big Bang Theory) and John Larroquette (Night Court) headline a cast that includes Rauch as Abby Stone, Larroquette as Dan Fielding, India de Beaufort (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Olivia, Lacretta (Gotham) as Donna Gurgs and Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Neil.

Night Court season 2 plot

Here's the description of the series from NBC: "The eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court."

We can only imagine that season 2 will follow directly from what happened in the first season. As plot details for the second season become available we'll add them here.

Night Court season 2 trailer

It's too early for a trailer for Night Court season 2, so for now, check out the trailer for the first season:

How to watch Night Court season 2

Night Court season 2 airs live on NBC, with new episodes becoming available the following day on Peacock. You can watch the first season of the show on Peacock now.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.