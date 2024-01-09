Night Court season 2 exclusive clip: Dan has a buddy

Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) has a new pal in the latest episode of Night Court season 2. What to Watch has an exclusive clip from the January 9 episode that features Dan telling Abby (Melissa Rausch) about all about his new friend.

The new episode, airing January 9 at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC, is titled "Form Fetish" and here's the episode description: "Abby and Dan try to undo some drastic budget cuts by taking on City Hall and a bureaucrat who lives to say 'no'; Olivia and Gurgs stumble on a business opportunity and quickly realize why friendship and discontinued soda don't mix."

Take a look at the clip below:

In the clip, Dan extols the virtues of his new friend, including the "questions, the bonding and the orange peeling," as one of Dan's duties as a good friend is to peel the oranges so his buddy doesn't end up getting the juice in his eyes. Abby is very happy to hear that they're getting along so well, cheerfully adding that he's going to ask for Dan's help to move as well. When it's time for court to return to session, Dan offers his guidance on the proper way to fold a newspaper, as only Dan Fielding can.

Based on the original sitcom that debuted in 1984, NBC's Night Court "newboot" has been a refreshing addition to the primetime comedy landscape. Rausch plays Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harry Stone played by Harry Anderson in the original series. Larroquette returns to the role of Dan Fielding, but this time around he's working as a public defender.

Joining Rausch and Larroquette in the night session of a Manhattan arraignment court are India de Beaufort as Olivia and Lacretta as Gurgs.

Night Court was one of the first series to return to the airwaves with the December 23 holiday special. The show's sophomore season kicked off on January 2 and featured a guest appearance from Marsha Warfield, who reprised her role as Rosalind "Roz" Russell from the original series.

Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.