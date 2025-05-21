Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie finds a surprising new ally?

We aren’t exactly sure what Beyond the Gates’ Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) envisioned would happen once she dropped the bombshell news of her affair at Ted (Keith Robinson) and Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) Anniversary Party. If she thought the stunt she pulled would reunite her with Ted, she couldn’t have been more wrong. Not only does Ted want nothing to do with the deranged woman, but he’s fully committed to winning back his wife.

Adding to Leslie’s miscalculations, when she arrived in Fairmont Crest to launch her dubious plan, she did so with her daughter, Eva (Ambyr Michelle), by her side. However, Eva has now pretty much defected from her mother, especially with Leslie attempting to throw Eva under the bus for the attempted murder of Laura (Destiny Love). So these days, Eva is on an island of one. Ted, Eva and whatever Fairmont Crest friends Leslie made have all rejected her. But we have a hunch, she may not be blowing in the wind by herself for too much longer.

This may sound far-fetched, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Leslie found a new ally, maybe even a friend, in none other than Hayley (Marquita Goings). Now we can admit, at first thought, Leslie and Hayley befriending each other doesn’t make a ton of sense. Leslie and Hayley’s husband Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) don’t exactly see eye-to-eye. Bill once intimidated Leslie and forced her to leave town pregnant, and Leslie has recently provoked Bill into getting a restraining order against her.

Marquita Goings, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

However, we still think Leslie and Hayley could come together in friendship, bonding over one thing — they’re on the outside. They are residents of Fairmont Crest with scarlet letters on their chests, and practically no one wants anything to do with them.

Not only that, but they’ve made themselves enemies of the powerful Dupree family. If the two wind up crossing paths at the local bar or diner, they could strike up a conversation and talk about how it feels to be town pariahs and their dislike of the Duprees. This discussion could then lead them to discuss other things they may have in common.

If Leslie and Hayley become friends, though, we have two concerns. First, we suspect Leslie could wind up using Hayley for some nefarious plot. If Leslie would manipulate her own daughter, she would surely manipulate Hayley. Our second concern boils down to Hayley having to hide a new friendship from Bill. He’d likely be furious to learn his wife is getting cozy wth someone he considers an enemy.

So what do you think? Is a Leslie and Hayley duo in the works?

